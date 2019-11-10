Indians claim swimming sectional crown

× Expand Photo Provided The members of the Section VII state swim team, which will compete later this month at Ithaca College.

CLINTONVILLE | The Peru Indians used a record breaking performance and team depth to claim the Section VII girls swimming championship out of the hands of Plattsburgh High Nov. 9 at AuSable Valley High School.

The Indians scored 418 points in the championship meet, while Plattsburgh High scored 336, AVCS 153 and Moriah 138.

The Peru team of Emily McLane, Ella Garrow, Olivia Barnett and Alexis Hathaway broke the pool record in the 200 free relay, scoring a time of 1:45.05, just ahead of the previous record of 1:45.53 set by Plattsburgh High in 2005.

McLane and Barnett also teamed with Sydney Barnett and Ashlyn Bola for a win in the 200 medley relay in a time of 2:00.63.

Plattsburgh High scored the win in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:57.16 behind swimmers Alison Silver, Savanna Briehl, Marissa Silver and Andie Abdallah.

In the individual races, McLane (2:06.18) lead Silver and Peru’s Maggie Sorensen to the line in the 200 free, while Hathaway (2:25.46) and Sydney Barnett took the top two spots for the Indians in the 200 IM, followed by Allie Coupal of PHS.

Olivia Barnett won the 50 free in a time of 26.12, ahead of Hornets’ Abdallah and Briehl, who then won the 100 fly in a time of 1:11.47, as Alison Silver and Peru’s Michaela Raymond joined her on the podium.

Peru’s Garrow (58.12) beat Abdallah and Marissa Silver to the line in the 100 free, while AuSable Valley’s Allison McCormick won the 500 free in a time of 5:41.19, placing ahead of Peru’s Hathaway and PHS’s Kasey Fuller.

Sydney Barnett (1:05.49) and Garrow of Peru then took the top two spots in the 100 back ahead of third place finisher Marissa Silver, with McLane picking up her fourth patch of the night with a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.90), ahead of Coupal from PHS and Katharine Roy of Peru.

Jillian McKiernan had the top finish of the meet for Moriah, placing sixth in the 100 breaststroke.

All of the first place finishers qualified for the NYSPHSAA state championship swim meet, which will be held Nov. 22-23 at Ithaca College.

Full results are below:

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay:

1. Peru (Sydney Barnett 9, Emily McLane 12, Olivia Barnett 11, Ashlyn Bola 10), 2:00.63; 2. Plattsburgh (Marissa Silver 7, Annemarie Geiger 11, Kasey Fuller 8, Allie Coupal 7), 2:14.15; 3. Moriah (Emma Collard 10, Jillian McKiernan 8, Taylor Brassard 12, Jaiden Varmette 12), 2:40.81; 4. AuSable (Emma Greene 10, Allison McCormick 11, Emma Zmijewski 10, Natasha Millayes 9), 2:44.33.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle:

1. Emily McLane, Peru, 2:06.18; 2. Alison Silver, Plattsburgh, 2:11.27; 3. Maggie Sorensen, Peru, 2:25.34; 4. Ashley Brousseau, Peru, 2:26.83; 5. Chloe Hodgson, AuSable, 2:30.92; 6. Emma Brooks, Peru, 2:42.67; 7. Olivia Snow, AuSable, 2:48.01; 8. Jessica Merrill, Plattsburgh, 2:54.06; 9. Hallie Schmidt, Plattsburgh, 2:57.84; 10. Emilee Rodriguez, Moriah, 3:19.46; 11. Cassandra Shoemaker, Moriah, 3:43.99.

Girls 200 Yard IM:

1. Alexis Hathaway, Peru, 2:25.46; 2. Sydney Barnett, Peru, 2:32.40; 3. Allie Coupal, Plattsburgh, 2:39.15; 4. Emma Greene, AuSable, 2:42.31; 5. Mikaela Raymond, Peru, 2:48.82; 6. Katharine Roy, Peru, 2:50.84; 7. Grace Coupal, Plattsburgh, 2:52.90; 8. Alleigh Richards, Plattsburgh, 2:59.76; 9. Liz Dever, Moriah, 4:00.09; 10. Taylor Brassard, Moriah, 4:13.48.

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle:

1. Olivia Barnett, Peru, 26.12; 2. Andie Abdallah, Plattsburgh, 26.75; 3. Savanna Briehl, Plattsburgh, 26.94; 4. Allison McCormick, AuSable, 27.00; 5. Ashlyn Bola, Peru, 28.43; 6. Emma Greene, AuSable, 28.88; 7. Theadora Welch, Plattsburgh, 29.08; 8. Lauren Boissey, Peru, 30.68; 9. Sydney Palmer, Peru, 31.15; 10. Jaiden Varmette, Moriah, 34.48; 11. Hallie Schmidt, Plattsburgh, 34.58; 12. Chasity O’Connor, Moriah, 39.99; 13. Caitlin Drake, Moriah, 41.68.

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly:

1. Olivia Barnett, Peru, 1:05.75; 2. Savanna Briehl, Plattsburgh, 1:09.39; 3. Alison Silver, Plattsburgh, 1:09.43; 4. Mikaela Raymond, Peru, 1:18.84; 5. Sophia Brown, Peru, 1:27.00; 6. Alleigh Richards, Plattsburgh, 1:28.20; 7. Sydney Palmer, Peru, 1:32.38; 8. Emma Zmijewski, AuSable, 1:45.00; 9. Liz Dever, Moriah, 1:50.27; 10. Taylor Brassard, Moriah, 1:52.70; 11. Chasity O’Connor, Moriah, 2:01.44; 12. Natasha Millayes, AuSable, 2:19.17.

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle:

1. Ella Garrow, Peru, 58.12; 2. Andie Abdallah, Plattsburgh, 1:00.13; 3. Marissa Silver, Plattsburgh, 1:02.31; 4. Ashlyn Bola, Peru, 1:03.01; 5. Maggie Sorensen, Peru, 1:06.93; 6. Annemarie Geiger, Plattsburgh, 1:08.72; 7. Jillian McKiernan, Moriah, 1:09.58; 8. Grace Frank-Calvo, Peru, 1:12.26; 9. Olivia Snow, AuSable, 1:18.22; 10. Jaiden Varmette, Moriah, 1:18.70; 11. Isabella Giovazzino, Moriah, 1:23.82; 12. Demi Keliihananui, Plattsburgh, 1:32.57; 13. Emma Zmijewski, AuSable, 1:43.08.

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle:

1. Allison McCormick, AuSable, 5:41.19; 2. Alexis Hathaway, Peru, 5:49.86; 3. Kasey Fuller, Plattsburgh, 6:32.86; 4. Ashley Brousseau, Peru, 6:36.05; 5. Sophia Brown, Peru, 6:39.61; 6. Darien Gilbert, Plattsburgh, 7:02.08; 7. Emma Collard, Moriah, 7:06.83; 8. Jessica Merrill, Plattsburgh, 8:24.88; 9. Emile Rodriguez, Moriah, 8:55.50; --. Emma Brooks, Peru, DQ.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay:

1. Peru (Emily McLane 12, Ella Garrow 9, Olivia Barnett 11, Alexis Hathaway 9), 1:45.05P; 2. Plattsburgh (Alison Silver 10, Savanna Briehl 10, Andie Abdallah 11, Theadora Welch 11), 1:47.22; 3. Moriah (Jillian McKiernan 8, Jaiden Varmette 12, Taylor Brassard 12, Isabella Giovazzino 8), 2:30.52; 4. AuSable (Chloe Hodgson 11, Natasha Millayes 9, Olivia Snow 9, Emma Zmijewski 10), 2:40.00.

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke:

1. Sydney Barnett, Peru, 1:05.49; 2. Ella Garrow, Peru, 1:05.61; 3. Marissa Silver, Plattsburgh, 1:06.46; 4. Kasey Fuller, Plattsburgh, 1:18.46; 5. Grace Coupal, Plattsburgh, 1:19.36; 6. Chloe Hodgson, AuSable, 1:20.63; 7. Darien Gilbert, Plattsburgh, 1:21.20; 8. Grace Frank-Calvo, Peru, 1:22.32; 9. Emma Collard, Moriah, 1:23.45; 10. Killyan Ruff, Peru, 1:30.51; 11. Cassandra Shoemaker, Moriah, 1:41.18; 12. Caitlin Drake, Moriah, 1:43.65.

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke:

1. Emily McLane, Peru, 1:12.90; 2. Allie Coupal, Plattsburgh, 1:19.79; 3. Katharine Roy, Peru, 1:21.67; 4. Theadora Welch, Plattsburgh, 1:22.09; 5. Annemarie Geiger, Plattsburgh, 1:25.11; 6. Jillian McKiernan, Moriah, 1:25.37; 7. Lauren Boissey, Peru, 1:36.39; 8. Killyan Ruff, Peru, 1:36.82; 9. Isabella Giovazzino, Moriah, 1:59.49; 10. Anna Plaza, Plattsburgh, 2:12.70; 11. Natasha Millayes, AuSable, 2:36.34.

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay:

1. Plattsburgh (Alison Silver 10, Savanna Briehl 10, Marissa Silver 7, Andie Abdallah 11), 3:57.16; 2. Peru (Ashlyn Bola 10, Alexis Hathaway 9, Sydney Barnett 9, Ella Garrow 9), 3:59.19; 3. AuSable (Allison McCormick 11, Olivia Snow 9, Chloe Hodgson 11, Emma Greene 10), 4:26.08; 4. Moriah (Emma Collard 10, Cassandra Shoemaker 11, Liz Dever 12, Emilee Rodriguez 9), 6:04.33.