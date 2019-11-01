Indians clinch CVAC volleyball crown

PERU | The Peru varsity volleyball team clinched the CVAC regular season volleyball title Oct. 30, sweeping Lake Placid 3-0 and earning the top seed in the Section VII/Class B playoffs, where they are the defending champions.

“The league was very competitive this season and to be able to come out on top speaks to how hard our girls worked and their chemistry,” said coach Mary Anne Lake. “As a team they are cohesive and positive, and in tight matches, that can be the determining factor. We’ve seen growth in each girl on this team and they’ve pushed themselves to develop their abilities. We couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

Lake said it will be a challenge to defend the title.

“Defending any title is always a difficult task, and this one is no exception,” she said. “Beekmantown and Plattsburgh are both competitive teams and we expect that it will quite a battle.”

Marie Higgins had 14 kills, 11 digs and five aces in leading Peru (14-2) to wins of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-16 over the Blue Bombers.

Julia Prescott led the Indians with 15 digs while Molly Timmons added 13. Lauryn Clary had 25 assists.

Karis Hudson had seven digs for Lake Placid (2-14), while Sara McKillip and Dylan Bashaw each had a pair of kills.

The Blue Bombers will face Northern Adirondack for the Class D title Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. at Saranac High School.

Hornets place second

Plattsburgh High finished the season Oct. 30 win the most game wins (45) and a 13-3 record after defeating Northeastern Clinton (1-15) 25-8, 26-24 and 25-12, placing second in league and earning the same seed in the Class B playoffs, where they will host third weed Beekmantown Nov. 6. The winner of that game will face top seed Peru Saturday, Nov. 9, 3 p.m. for the Class B crown.

Lily Snide had 16 assists for the Hornets, while Grace McMahon added 10 digs, Arianna Gowett seven kills and Alexandra Hartnett six aces.

Kelsey Gamache had seven digs and six blocks for the Cougars, while Lauryn Munson added four aces. The Cougars will be the fourth seed in the Class C playoffs, playing at top seed Saranac Lake Nov. 6.

Patriots earn home sectional game

AuSable Valley (8-7) earned the second seed in the Class C playoffs and will play third seed Saranac (7-9) in Clintonville Nov. 6, after defeating them by scores of 26-24, 14-25, 25=20 and 25-22 Oct. 30.

Madison Campbell had a rounded game for the Patriots, connecting for 11 aces from the service line to go with five kills and eight assists offensively along with seven digs on defense.

The combo of Isabella Joy and Isabela Perez each had 18 digs for the Patriots, while Lexie Prins added 16 and Abby Sawyer had 12 along with six kills.

Mikayla St. Louis led Saranac with 14 digs, 12 kills, 10 assists, seven aces and a block.

The Chiefs also had a strong night receiving, as Maddie Beaney had 23 digs to go with 25 assists. Madison DuBray added 21 digs and 16 kills, while Abigail Breyette had 19 digs, Kate Siskavich 11 and Abigail Duqette 11.

Red Storm top seed in C

Saranac Lake (11-4) scored a win tight win, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 19-25 and 27-25, over Beekmantown Oct. 30, clinching the top seed in the Class C playoffs and receiving a bye.

Sydney Andronica had 47 digs to keep the ball in play for the Red Storm along with five aces, while Madie Gay added 25 digs and eight kills, Katie Gay 20 digs, and Meagan O’Brien 10 digs and 10 assists,

Jenna Begor had 35 digs for the Eagles, as Alexys Hawks combined 24 assists and 11 kills, Brooke Ruest 21 digs and 10 kills, and Lizzie Hynes combined 24 assists, eight digs and three aces.

The Red Storm still have one game remaining, a matchup with AuSable Valley Monday, Nov. 4, to end the CVAC volleyball regular season.

The Red Storm will receive a bye into the Class C sectional final, which will be played at Saranac High School Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

The Eagles (12-4) will be the third seed in the Class B playoffs and will travel to Plattsburgh High Nov. 6.

Bobcats lead Class D

Northern Adirondack (3-13) had the bye in the final rotation of games in the CVAC schedule, and will be the top seed in the Class D playoffs, facing Lake Placid Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.