Indians defeat Eagles in pitcher’s dual

× Expand Jill Lobdell Ethan Garrand crosses the plate for Northeastern Clinton as the Cougars scored an 11-2 win over Plattsburgh High Monday. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Peru Indians took the inside track towards the CVAC Division I title Monday as Sean Crowley scattered six hits over seven innings as the Indians shutout Beekmantown, 2-0.

“I thought it was a great game to be part of,” said Peru coach Brian Marino. “Two very good teams battled for seven innings with excellent pitching, some very key defensive plays by both teams.”

Crowley struck out six batters in the win, and was helped by the Peru offense, who scored twice in the top of the fourth. Zach Miner wrapped a double for the lone extra base hit in the game.

“We were able to take advantage and string a couple of hits together in the 4th inning, otherwise either team could have won,” Marino said. “I have said all season that Class B and Division 1 was going to be a dog fight and yesterday was just another example of anybody can win on any given day.”

Kaden Myers was equally impressive on the mound, scattering five hits before being relieved by Ryan Bone in the seventh. Bone also had two of the Eagles six hits.

COUGARS OUTSCORE HORNETS

Northeastern Clinton scored twice in the second and never looked back, scoring nine more times over their final five trips to the plate for an 11-2 win over Plattsburgh High Monday.

Ethan Garrand starred for the Cougars, shutting down the Hornet bats on the mound before being relieved by Hunter LaValley in the seventh.

Garrand was also big at the plate, connecting on a trio of hits, including a pair of doubles, to lead the Cougars 14-hit attack.

Hunter LaValley joined Brayden LaValley and Landon Coulombe with two hits each.

Liam Rascoe hit a pair of doubles for the Hornets.

SENTINELS USE BIG FOURTH TO BEAT VIKINGS

Ticonderoga took advantage of eight free passes in the fourth inning, scoring 10 times en route to a 12-2 win over rival Moriah in six innings Monday.

Russ Gallo had a pair of hits and drove in four at the plate for the Sentinels, while Michael DuShane added a homerun and three RBI in the win.

Terrence Benedict struck out eight batters in earning the win on the mound for the Vikings, with Conall Tierney coming on for relief in the fifth.

Mark Maye was credited with the loss for the Vikings, who collected a trio of hits in the game.

EAGLES SHUTOUT GRIFFINS

Chazy took advantage of 10 hits and nine ELW errors in scoring a 13-0 win over the Griffins Monday in a five-inning contest.

Riley Hansen pitched the opening four innings in picking up the win, striking out seven and allowing a lone base hit to Will Napper of the Griffins. For Napper, it was the third time this season the Griffin senior broke up a no-hit bid.

Hansen also added a double and triple at the plate, while Matt Parent added a pair of singles, Ben Norcross a triple and four runs scored, while McClain Dudyak added a double.

PATRIOTS RALLY PAST BOBCATS

The AuSable Valley Patriots scored six times in their last at-bat, jumping ahead to an 11-7 lead before holding on in the seventh to score an 11-8 win over Northern Adirondack Monday.

Connor Devins finished a homerun shy of the cycle with a trio of hits while coming on in relief and picking up the win on the mound, striking out seven.

Spencer Daby added a single and double, while Troy McDonald added a pair of singles.

Casper LaBarge had four hits, including a pair of doubles, for the Bobcats.