Indians earn sweep over Cougars

× Expand Keith Lobdell Lauryn Clary and Adelia Bousquet

CHAMPLAIN | The Peru varsity volleyball team jumped out to a lead in the CVAC by one-half game with a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton, as Plattsburgh High had the bye Oct. 10.

Lauryn Clary had 20 assists and four aces on a night where the Indians had 21 service line winners, led by Julia Prescott’s seven aces (12 digs). Molly Timmons led the Indians with 16 digs while recording three aces, as Marie Higgins had nine kills and Teagan Seymour four aces.

Catherin Foley had 12 digs for the Cougars, while Mackenzie Gardner combined five digs with four aces.

Eagles sweep Bobcats

Beekmantown scored wins of 25-12, 25-12 and 26-24 over Northern Adirondack in a match sweep.

Lizzie Hynes combined 16 assists and five aces to lead a balanced Beekmantown attack, while Alibra Rodriguez combined nine kills and 11 digs defensively. Jenna Begor had 15 digs, while Kylie Hilborne added 10.

Cora Barnaby had five kills, four blocks and four digs for the Bobcats, while Jadyn laValley had seven digs and five kills. Allie Barber added eight assists and three digs, while Elyse Hogan had seven digs and Morgan Lawrence five kills.

Red Storm defeat Chiefs

Kelsey Leerett had 11 digs, six kills and three aces as Saranac Lake scored wins of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-15 in a sweep of Saranac.

Katie Gay added eight digs, five kills and five aces, while Maddie Gay had 11 digs and 10 kills. Sydney Andronica had 25 digs, with Meagan O’Brien had 20 assists.

Maddie Beaney had 14 digs and 10 assists for the Chiefs, with Madison DuBray combining 10 digs and eight kills. Abigail Breyette had 14 digs and an ace with Mikayla St. Louis adding eight assists.

Patriots sweep Bombers

AuSable Valley earned a sweep over Lake Placid with wins of 26-24, 25-13 and 25-8.

Abby Sawyer had a solid all-around night for the Patriots with 11 digs, five kills, four aces and four assists. Isabella Joy added five aces, while Lexie Prins had four.

Dylan Bashaw combined five aces and kills with three digs and assists for the Blue Bombers, while Karis Hudson and Sara McKillip each had six digs.