Indians edge Eagles in another tight meet

× Expand Keith Lobdell Maddy Witkiewicz place third overall for the Peru Indians, who scored a narrow win over Beekmantown.

PERU | Less than a point separated the Peru and Beekmantown gymnastics teams Oct. 15, as the Indians scored a 160.5-159.6 victory on the home mats.

Beekmantown’s Nate Sarnow and Lauren Gonyo took the top two places on the all-around podium with scores of 34.25 and 33.95, respectively. Maddy Witkiewicz (32.8), Rylee Desso (32.45) and Kendra Lawliss (31.5) placed third through fifth for the Indians, while Shawna Manor (30.95) was sixth for Beekmantown.

In the individual events, Gonyo won the bars with a score of 7.8, followed by Sarnow at 7.7, Desso at 7.55, Lawliss at 7.5, Kennedy Beyer of Peru at 7.45, and Witkiewicz at 7.30.

Sarnow claimed the win on the vault with a score of 8.85, followed by Gonyo (8.35), Lawliss (8.05), Desso (8.0), Manor (7.95) and Lindsey Sarazen of Peru (7.7).

Gonyo took first place on the beam with a score of 9.1, followed by Witkiewicz (9.05), Sarnow and Peru’s Jenna Swyers (8.7), Beekmantown’s Eryn Warner (8.5), Manor (8.4) and Beekmantown’s Dakota Finley (8.3).

In the floor exercise, Sarnow scored a 9.0 for the win, followed by Witkiewicz (8.9), Desso (8.8), Gonyo and Beyer (8.7), Manor (8.6) and McKaylie Taylor of Peru (8.5).