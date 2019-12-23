Indians fall in Petty Tourney final

× Expand Keith Lobdell Bri Brousseau was named as an all tournament team member at the Canton two-day event this past weekend.

CANTON | The Host Canton varsity girls basketball team scored a 60-45 win over Peru in the championship game of the Don Petty Tournament Dec. 21.

“Canton is an excellent program, they were big and long,” said Peru coach Eric Dubay. “The two guards, Chisholm and Sieminski, are really good ball players, both offensively and defensively. It was hard to find a rhythm in their gym on a back to back night, I was proud of how our girls continued to fight on a night when shots were not falling and all the balls seemed to bounce their way. They want on a 7-0 run to start the third but we continued to battle and play hard, I was really proud of how they stayed tough and played together afterwards.”

Kortney McCarthy led the Indians with 16 points, while Bri Brousseau added 11, Kayleigh Jackson nine, Kelly Sarbou five and Emily Beattie two.

“Bri and Kayleigh, both selected for the All-Tournament Team, had a fantastic tournament,” said Dubay.

Cougars defeat Rice

Kya McComb scored 21 points and Abby Racine added 18 as Northeastern Clinton scored a pre-Christmas break win over Rice (Vt.), 68-43, Dec. 21.

Audi Hollister scored 14 points in the win, while Bryn Sample added eight and Marlie Sample seven.