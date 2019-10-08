Indians go pink, defeat Cougars

× Expand Keith Lobdell Peru’s Jon Cote scores on a rebound after NCCS goalie John Bulson deflected an initial penalty kick in the Indians 2-0 win over the Cougars.

PERU | The Peru varsity boys soccer team, along with Bailey Ford of Plattsburgh, hosted their inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) event by scoring a 2-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Oct. 4.

The proceeds went to the Treasure Chest at CVPH and The Cancer patient support Foundation.

In the game, Jon Cote opened scoring in the 21st minute on a rebounded penalty kick that was initially saved by Cougar keeper John Bulson, but deflected away from him and back to the foot of Cote, who took the initial kick.

Dylan Badger added an insurance marker on an assist from Regan Blake in the 47th minute, while Michael McBride made seven saves to earn the shutout. Bulson had nine saves for the Cougars.

Kavanaugh leads Hornets over Red Storm

Ryan Kavanaugh scored in the first minute of the second half, the only goal of the game as Plattsburgh High scored a 1-0 win over Saranac Lake Oct. 4.

Alex Tuller made five key saves in the shutout victory for the Hornets, while Zach Churco made 12 saves for the Red Storm.

Mather scores early in Chiefs win

Jack Mather scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of play as Saranac recorded a 3-0 win over AuSable Valley Oct. 4.

Zashon Abrams scored in the 22nd minute, as he also added an assist in the game, while Zach Rainville added a pair of assists and Branden Ashley made two save for the clean sheet.

Aidan Tallman had 15 saves for the Patriots.

Bobcats withstand Knights

Northern Adirondack was able to get a two goal lead before holding on in a 3-2 final against Seton Catholic Oct. 4.

Cameron Trombley and Troy LaBarge scored in the first 18 minutes of play to give NAC a 2-0 lead before Noah Blood cut the lead to 2-1 on an assist from Logan Frenya in the 21st. Lucas Smart then put the Bobcats up 3-1 on what would be the game-winning marker in the 29th minute. Frenya capped scoring for the Knights in the 63rd minute.

Tim Stickney made six saves in the win, while Tyler Reid made seven for the Knights.

Beavers win on golden goal

Aidan Lopez connected on an unassisted goal in the eighth minute of golden goal overtime as Keene scored a 1-0, overtime win over Newcomb Oct. 4.

Sebastian Smith tallied 13 saves in keeping a clean sheet for the Beavers.

Panthers defeat J-M

Tristan Carey set up Noah Spaulding twice as the Crown Point varsity boys soccer team scored a 2-1 win over Johnsburg-Minerva Oct. 4.

Dylan Sours had another strong game in net for the Panthers, making six saves in the win.