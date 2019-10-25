Indians, Hornets set for first place showdown

× Expand Keith Lobdell Peru’s Marie Higgins receives the ball for the Indians. The Peru senior was named a MaxPreps Player of the Week recently, as she ranks first in the CVAC in kills and top 40 in New York State.

PLATTSBURGH | The pair of 12-1 teams in CVAC volleyball will meet with first place on the line Friday, as Peru and Plattsburgh High both scored wins Oct. 24 in advance of the showdown.

Indians sweep Bobcats

Marie Higgins had 15 kills and nine digs to help lead the Indians to wins of 25-8, 25-18 and 25-21 against Northern Adirondack, while Julia Prescott added 12 digs, eight aces and seven kills; Lauryn Clary 29 assists and Molly Timmons 16 digs.

For Higgins, the 15 kills helped her keep the league lead with 175, as the Indians senior was recently named a MaxPreps New York State Player of the Week in the sport. The 175 kills tie her for 39th in the state.

“I love the team this year and we are having a lot of fun,” said Higgins on the season. “I was really thankful to have such a good team to get me where I am and into a position to receive this award. We just want to keep working hard and hope for the best.”

“One of the qualities I most appreciate about Marie is her steadiness,” said Peru head coach Mary Anne Lake. “She never runs on the extremes, she is able to maintain her composure and get the job done. Her cool demeanor adds a sense of reassurance during play, but she brings a spunk to the court that keeps play light while keeping everyone focused and engaged.”

Lake also talked about Higgins ability to play two ways.

“She is someone we can count on to ignite our offense and be a cornerstone of our defense. When she comes to play, she brings all that she has and leaves it on the court,” she said. “She understands the strategy of the game and is able to pick out the weaknesses in an opponents defense. That’s one of the things that makes her so successful. While most would recognize that she is a great offensive force for us, she is also a very strong defensive player. She can anticipate the opposition and will put herself right where she needs to be to pick up the ball.”

Anna Brown had 15 digs, 10 assists and five kills for the Bobcats.

Hornets defeat Chiefs

Plattsburgh High kept pace with the Indians, scoring a 3-1 win over Saranac as Lily Snide had 16 assists and 15 digs in a balanced attack for game wins of 25-11. 25-12 and 25-11, as the Hornets lost the second game to the Chiefs, 25-8.

Alexandra Hartnett had 12 kills in the win, while Arianna Gowett added seven. The attacking duo are third and fourth in the CVAC with 117 and 95 kills, respectively. Gowett also added seven digs, seven aces and three blocks.

Kate Siskavich had nine aces for the Chiefs, with Madie Beaney adding nine digs and eight assists.

Red Storm sweep Cougars

Saranac Lake scored wins of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-17 in a 3-0 sweep of Northeastern Clinton as Sydney Andronica had 20 digs, Meagan O’Brien 15 assists, Katie Gay seven aces and six kills, and Madie Gay six kills and six digs.

Kelsey Gamanche had seven digs for the Cougars, while Mackenzie Gardner had three digs, two kills and two aces.

Eagles get past Patriots

Beekmantown swept past AuSable Valley with wins of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22.

Alexys Hawks sparked the offense for the Eagles with 26 assists, while Alibra Rodriguez had nine kills and Brooke Ruest seven, the same as Shania Rose. Erin Gregory led the team with five aces, while Jenna Begor and Ruest each had five digs.

Madison Campbell had six kills for the Patriots, while Lexie Prins had nine digs and Isabella Joy eight assists.