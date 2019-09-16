Indians open gymnastics season with razor-edge win over PHS

× Expand Keith Lobdell Rylee Desso won the all around for Peru against Plattsburgh High Sept. 13, the second time in as many years she has claimed the season-opening crown.

PERU | The Peru Indians started the 2019 gymnastics season with a win, but edged Plattsburgh high by only 1.95 points Sept, 13.

The 153.40-151.35 victory was highlighted by Rylee Desso, who scored an opening match all-around win foe the second straight season, placing first on the floor, second in the vault and beam, and third in the bars.

Maddie Witkiewicz placed third overall with second place finishes in the floor and bars, while Morgan Hughes was second overall for the Hornets with wins in the vault and beam. Dakota Tender won the bars for the Hornets, placing fourth.