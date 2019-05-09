Indians pull away from Patriots

× Olivia Bousquet hit a home run as part of a three-hit night for Peru against AuSable Valley Wednesday.

PERU | The Peru varsity softball team scored 11 runs over the first two innings as it pulled away for a 17-6 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday.

Olivia Bousquet had a pair of singles and a home run in the win, while Alexis Hayes had a single and double. Bri Brousseau and Abby Marshall also had a pair of hits, while Emily Beattie hit a double in helping herself in the circle, where she scattered six hits over seven innings to earn the win.

BLUE BOMBERS RALLY

Trailing by two entering their final at-bat, the Lake Placid Blue Bombers scored seven times to turn a 10-8 deficit into a 15-10 win as Grace Crawford shut out the Northeastern Clinton Cougars in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday.

Shannon Bentley had a quartet of hits for the Bombers, all singles, as Danaya Patterson added three hits.

Kya McComb led the Cougars offense with a double and triple, as five of the teams’ 13 hits were for extra bases. Paige Letoruneau added a home run for the Cougars, while Brinley Lafountain added a triple. Caitlin Houghton connected for a double.

CHIEFS BLANK BOBCATS

Payton Couture had three hits at the plate for Saranac and limited the Northern Adirondack offense to five hits in picking up a 17-0 shutout win in the circle.

Emma Goslin added a pair of hits for the Chiefs, while Olivia Davis connected on a double.

Anna Brown had a double for the Bobcats and went the distance in the circle.

HORNETS DEFEAT VIKINGS

Plattsburgh High put the game away against Moriah in the bottom of the fifth innings, scoring 10 times in a 16-1 victory Wednesday.

Abbi Crahan, Alyssa Hemingway and Molly Channell each connected on a pair of singles for six of the nine Hornet base hits in the game.

Lauren Schmidt started in the circle and took the win.

Mackenzie Peters had a double for the Vikings, while Gwen Eichen went the distance in the circle.

PANTHERS NO-HIT GRIFFINS

Shawna McIntosh struck out 17 Griffins and did not allow a hit over seven innings as Crown Point scored a 15-0 win over ELW Wednesday.

Hannah Palmer had a single and double for the Panthers, while McIntosh had three singles. Sarah McIntosh and Cassie Ashe each had a pair of hits in the win.

Analise Burdo was credited with the loss, while Abbey Schwoebel pitched in relief.

BOLTON/SCHROON SCORES WIN

The Bolton/Schroon Lake softball team hung on to an eight-run lead over the final four innings, watching an 8-0 lead go back and forth before ending with a 17-9 win over Willsboro Wednesday.

Lily Slyman struck out 10 batters in earning the win for Bolton/Schroon Lake, while Dani Ramirez had a trio of hits with Molly Showers, Harley Macri and Victoria Buell each adding two apiece.

Kira Crowningshield had a single and pair of triples for the Warriors, while Sierra Bronson had a double and two singles. Samantha Harrison added a trio of singles and Desiree Cassavaugh added a triple.