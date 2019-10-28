Indians rally for five game win over Hornets

× Expand Keith Lobdell Julia Prescott had seven kills and 18 digs in Peru’s 3-2 match win over Plattsburgh High.

PLATTSBURGH | In the battle for the top spot in CVAC volleyball, Plattsburgh High got the early advantage, winning the first two games of the match.

The defending Class B sectional champions responded, scoring wins in the final three games as the Indians scored a 21-25, 12-25, 25-20, 25-16 and 25-15 win over the Hornets Oct. 25.

Marie Higgins was a factor on both sides, hitting for seven aces from the service line and making 20 kills on the attack. Teagan Seymour added nine kills and Julia Prescott seven, scoring off the 38 assists from Lauryn Clary.

Higgins also had 24 digs on defense, one behind team leader Molly Timmons, who had 25. Prescott added 18.

Lily Snide had 24 assists for the Hornets, setting up Alexandra Hartnett and Arianna Gowett for 11 kills each. Gowett turned defense into offense with eight blocks in the game, while Gianna Dejesus had 14 digs.