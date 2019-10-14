Indians rally for win over Chiefs

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jack Hansen ran for two second half scores as Peru defeated Saranac, 21-11, Oct. 11.

PERU | Trailing 11-0 after the first 12 minutes of play and into halftime, the Peru varsity football team rallied with 21 points in the second half for a 21-11 win Oct. 11.

“It was a great game,” said Peru back Jack Hansen, who ran for a pair of touchdowns and 180 yards. “The offensive line stepped up and blocked. It got me lanes to run through after.”

“What a great performance,” coach Pat Keleher said of Hansen. “We said two weeks ago that he is probably our best back and he’s a freshman. We just have to bring him along to do what he did tonight. We started doing that the past two weeks. We’ve been giving him more carries, giving him more time in the backfield and played him less on defense. He’s going to be a beast.”

Hansen gave all credit to his line.

“(My running) has improved a lot the second half of the year. But like I said, they made the blocks and I had lanes to run and we made it happen.”

Zach O’Connell added the insurance touchdown on a throw to Austin Carpenter, as he finished with 80 yards passing.

Saranac took the 11-0 lead on a 73-yard touchdown pass and catch from Conner Burns to Hunter Devins, followed by a pair of safeties from Hayden Blair and Connor Kiroy on Peru punt attempts.

“It was my call on the touchdown throw,” Keleher said of the first points his team gave up. “We went all out on the blitz and the kid made a great throw and they scored. I told the kids at halftime, overall we did very well on defense. We moved the ball on offense, but we shot ourselves in the foot on some plays.”

The Peru defense then played shutout football for the final 40-plus minutes of play, as Gavin Padron and Connor Hart had interceptions.

“We came together this week and worked hard — we really worked hard the second half,” said Padron. “It brought us together and we really pushed through. This was probably the best half of football that I have ever played in the 10 years I have been playing.”

“It was an amazing game,” said linebacker Zach Swyers. “Everyone had so much energy on the field. Everyone did their job filling their holes. It was fun to play.”

“I told the kids if you play like we did in the second half, you can play with anybody — I really believe that,” said Keleher. “The same thing we did in Moriah. We rallied in the fourth quarter and that’s what we are capable of. We have to clean up the mistakes and clean up the nonsense we’ve had and get back to basics. We needed this and it was a good second half.”