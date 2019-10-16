Indians rally to defeat Eagles

× Expand Keith Lobdell Marie Higgins had 23 kills and 17 digs to help lead Peru over Beekmantown in CVAC volleyball.

PERU | The Peru varsity volleyball team evened up the season series against Beekmantown, rebounding from dropping the opening game (25-27) of their Oct. 15 match for a 3-1 win with game scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-22.

The Indians attack was key to the game, as Marie Higgins led the team with 23 kills, while Teagan Seymour had 12 kills and Julia Prescott 10, set up by 48 assists from Lauryn Clary. Higgins also led the team from the service line with three aces.

Defensively, Molly Timmons had 24 digs in the win, while Higgins added 17, Prescott 15 and Clary 11 along with a block.

For Beekmantown, Alexys Hawks combined eight kills and 10 assists, while Alibra Rodriguez combined 11 digs, seven kills and three blocks. Jenna Begor had 25 digs and four aces, with Brooke Ruest adding 17 digs.

Hornets sweep Bombers

Plattsburgh High scored wins of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-19 over Lake Placid in a sweep of the Blue Bombers.

Arianna Gowett led the Hornets with 11 kills, six aces and five digs, while Lily Snide had 15 assists and Alexandra Hartnett added three blocks defensively.

Evelynn Sharp had three assists and aces for the Blue Bombers, while Karis Hudson had four kills and Grace Crawford seven digs.

Red Storm defeat Bobcats

Saranac Lake earned a sweep over Northern Adirondack with wins of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-11.

Sydney Andronica had 19 digs and six aces, while Katie Gay added `11 digs and five kills as Meagan O’Brien had 11 assists.

Anna Brown had seven digs, six assists and two aces for the Bobcats, with Morgan Lawrence adding eight kills and one block. Chelsey Guay added 12 digs and Jadyn LaValley recorded 10.

Chiefs score win over Cougars

Saranac recorded wins of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-6 over Northeastern Clinton.

Abigail Breyette had 17 aces from the service line for the Chiefs, while Mikayla St. Louis added 14 assists, Kate Siskavich eight digs and Abigail Duquette six kills.

Catherin Foley had six digs for the Cougars, while Morgan Monette added three assists.