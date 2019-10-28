Indians reclaim team gymnastics title, Sarnow top all-around

× Expand Keith Lobdell Nate Sarnow nails his attempt on the vault, finishing in first place in the event and as the top all-around performer at the Section VII gymnastics championships.

PERU | In a season that saw a tie and many meets determined by less than a full point, no one knew what to expect at the Section VII gymnastics championships Oct. 26 at Peru.

The result may have been the opposite of what anyone expected, as the defending champion Indians (160.275 total points) won their sixth straight sectional title not by the slightest of margins, but with a rather expansive 4.350 points over second place Beekmantown (155.925) and third place Plattsburgh High (155.025).

While Peru won the team title, the day belonged to Beekmantown’s Nate Sarnow, who scored wins in the vault (9.175), Bars (8.2) and floor (9.25), while placing fourth on the beam to win the all-around individual title with a score of 34.857.

Peru’s Rylee Desso was the runner up, placing second in the bars, beam and floor while finishing eighth on the vault, totaling 33.175 points and placing second in the overall.

Teammate Maddie Witkiewicz placed third in the all-around for the second straight season, placing third in the bars and floor, fourth in the vault and fifth in the beam.

Plattsburgh High teammates Morgan Hughes and Dakota Tender placed fourth and fifth all-around, with Kendra Lawliss placing sixth.

The top three in the all-around earned a spot in the NYSPHSAA gymnastics championships in February, and will be joined by the top three place finishers in each event, not including themselves.

Hughes made the state team in vault, bars and beam, while being named the alternate on floor. Lawliss made the state team in bars and as an alternate in vault, while Tender made the state team in bars and beam.

Beekmantown’s Shawna Manor and Paige Gricoski made the state team in vault, Manor also made the state team in floor, while Peru’s Kennedy Beyer made bars and floor, McKalyie Taylor of the Indians made beam, with Beekmantown’s Dakota Finley earning a spot in floor.

Gianna Coryea of Plattsburgh High is the alternate in beam.