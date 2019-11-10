Indians repeat as Class B champions

× Expand Jill Lobdell Peru’s Marie Higgins blasts a ball through the block of Plattsburgh High’s Arianna Gowett and Grace McMahon in the Section VII/Class B final.

SARANAC | After the first two sets had Plattsburgh High and Peru tied in the Section VII/Class B volleyball final Nov. 9, the Indians took control, winning the final two games and repeating as sectional champions.

Marie Higgins had 23 kills and 14 digs as Peru (15-2) scored a 28-26, 14-25, 25-20 and 25-18 win over the Hornets (14-4).

“I’m so proud of these girls,” said coach Mary Anne Lake. “They worked so hard all season and I’m so happy they could win this today and hold the trophy.”

“I am so proud of our team right now,” added Higgins. “We had to work hard to get where we are, and I’m so proud of everybody.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell The Peru Indians with the 2019 Section VII/Class B championship.

Lauryn Clary had 33 assists on offense, while also providing six points from the service line via the ace.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’m really proud of my team for pulling this out. After losing the second set, we played with our hearts and did what we had to do.”

Julia Prescott also had six aces, while adding 13 digs and seven kills.

“I’m just so excited right now,” said Prescott. “We played some really close matches with Plattsburgh and we pulled out all three so it’s awesome. I love that we can win this final.”

Molly Timmons led the team receiving the ball with 36 digs in the game.

“I’m extremely proud right now. We didn’t hang our heads and pulled through. We went out and did our thing,” she said.

“It’s pretty exciting that we pulled it out in my senior year,” said Teagan Seymour.

For the Hornets, Lily Snide had 27 digs and 23 assists, while Alexandra Hartnett had 12 kills, four aces and four blocks, with Grace McMahon adding nine digs and six kills.

The Indians will play the winner of the regional semifinal round noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Beekmantown High School.

“I’m looking to be competitive,” said Lake. “I’m looking to get out and really push the winner of Section II and Section X. I think depending on practice, we could probably make a go of it. It’s the next round and we’ve only been there once before. It’s still kind of a new idea. I’m going to do some looking and some scouting and see what happens.”