Indians score late for draw against Cougars

Keith Lobdell Declan Edwards scored the game-tying goal for Peru in a 1-1 draw against Northeastern Clinton Sept. 12.

CHAMPLAIN | Declan Edwards scored in the penultimate minute against Peru Sept. 12, making good on a Matthew Magaldi assist in the 79th to force a 1-1 tie against the Cougars.

Marcus Bedard scored an unassisted goal in the 69th minute of play, while neither team was able to find the back of the net in overtime.

Michael McBride had 12 saves for the Indians, while John Bulson made nine for the Indians.

Hornets rally for OT win

Trailing 2-0 at halftime, Plattsburgh High got second half tallies from Ryan Kavanaugh in the 67th minute and Riley Savastano in the 77th to send the game into overtime, while Riley Channell added the golden goal in the second minute of overtime in a 3-2 win over Saranac Lake.

Savastano assisted on the game-winner, while Jackson Ryan and Carter King also had assists. Alex Tuller made nine saves.

Colter Cheney-Seymour had a pair of assists for the Red Storm on goals by Adrian Hayden and Rijad Cecunjanin, building up a 2-0 lead in the first half. Zach Churco made 11 saves,

Chiefs shutout Patriots

Zashon Abrams scored twice and John Balch added an insurance goal as the Chiefs scored a 3-0 win against AuSable Valley Sept. 12. Balch, Jack Mather and Hayden Buckley had assists, while Branden Ashley made three saves.

Alex Fournier made nine saves for the Patriots.

Eagles outlast Griffins

Joey DeOndarza assisted Riley Hasnen in the 46th minute and Tanner Conners in the 49th as the Chazy Eagles scored a 2-1 win over Boquet Valley Sept. 12.

Gabe Huchro made a lone save in the win, while Brandon Tromblee made 10 saves for the Griffins, who got a lone goal from Blake Liberi in the 49th — 18 seconds after Conners’ goal — on a McKenzie Stephens assist.

Bobcats shut out Knights

Casper LaBarge and Tyler Trombley scored in the first 15 minutes of play as Northern Adirondack scored a 2-0 win over Seton Catholic Sept. 12.

Tim Stickney made four saves in the shutout win, while Troy LaBarge had an assist.

Tyler Reid made five saves for the Knights.

Beavers net winner over Newcomb

Trailing 1-0 early, Shevron Dick scored twice and Alp Tam scored the game-winner as Keene notched a 3-2 win over Newcomb Sept. 12.

Aidan Lopez added an assist, while Sebastian Smith made eight saves in the win.

Panthers defeat Johnsburg-Minerva

Noah Spaulding assisted on Crown Point’s opening goal by Tristan Carey before scoring two second half goals of his own Sept. 12 in a 3-1 win over Johnsburg-Minerva.

Dylan Sours made 15 saves in the win, while Carey and Cameron Waldorf had assists.