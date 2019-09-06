Indians score shutout over Patriots

× Expand Keith Lobdell Emily Beattie paced Peru with a goal and two assists in the Indians’ 5-0 win over AuSable Valley.

PERU | The Peru varsity girls soccer team scored three times in the first half ­en route to a 5-0 shutout win over AuSable Valley Sept. 5.

Emily Beattie had a goal and two assist to help lead the Indians offense, while Kelly Sarbou scored twice. Hannah Meyers and Madisen Reynolds also scored goals, while Bri Brousseau had 10 saves to preserve the clean sheet,

Koree Stillwell made 13 saves for the Patriots.