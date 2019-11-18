Indians season ends at hands of Broadalbin-Perth

× Expand Jill Lobdell Lauryn Clary, pictured in the sectional finals, had 24 assists in the Indians’ regional finals loss to Broadalbin-Perth Nov. 16.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Peru Indians were unable to become the first Section VII team to make the NYSPHSAA volleyball finals, falling to Broadalbin-Perth in sets of 13-25, 18-25 and 21-25 Nov. 16 at Beekmantown High School.

“We kept getting stronger and stronger and stronger,” said Peru coach Mary Anne Lake. “The more we saw of them, the more we were able to work around them. They came out hard, but my girl’s keep adjusting to them. They kept getting better with each set, and that is what impressed me the most about my girl’s. We had them scared at some points.”

Marie Higgins was able to fire off 13 kills in her season finale, while Lauryn Clary had 24 assists and Molly Timmons 22 digs. Julia Prescott led the team with a pair of aces, while Higgins and Mallory Martin each had one block.

The Indians finished the season with a 15-3 record.