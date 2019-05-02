Indians shutout Cougars in softball

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Emily Beattie allowed two hits over five innings as Peru defeated Northeastern Clinton Wednesday.

PERU | Emily and Allie Beattie had a huge part in the Peru varsity softball’s team 15-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Wednesday.

Allie starred at the plate, finishing a double shy of the cycle with a single homerun and triple, while Emily went the distance in the circle, scattering two five innings in a shortened game and striking out seven.

Olivia Bousquet added three singles and a triple in the win, while Kayleigh Jackson and Alexis Hayes also had triples.

Kya McComb and Sydney Hunter had singles for the Cougars.

PATRIOTS OUTSCORE VIKINGS

AuSable Valley scored six in the opening inning on their way to a 16-1, five inning contest against Moriah Wednesday.

Hailey tender was a homerun shy of the cycle, connecting on a single, double and triple while driving in three runs for the Patriots. Emma Prentiss added a pair of singles and four RBI, while Sophie Rennie had a pair of doubles in support of Madison Campbell, who pitched a complete game, allowing only two hits.

Alayna Bennett had a double for the Vikings.

JAGS RALLY PAST ELW

Trailing 12-11 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Johnsburg Jaguars found a spark, scoring 15 times in the frame en route to a 26-17 victory Tuesday.

Mallory Pierson starred at the plate and in the circle, collecting three of the Jaguars 11 hits and earning the win.

Kaeli Brack had a double for the Griffins, while Analise Burdo went the distance in the circle.