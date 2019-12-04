Indians start season with win

× Expand Connor Witkiewicz

AU SABLE FORKS | Peru varsity wrestlers recorded six pins in their season debut Tuesday, defeating AuSable Valley, 64-18.

Brayden Bushey got the first pin for the Indians, scoring a first period fall against Landen Snyder. Connor Witkiewicz then scored a 12-0 major decision before Alijah Seymour, Zach Swyers, Dustin Goddeau, Parker Liberty and Tyler Ormsby scored wins by fall.

Aaron Edwards, Jack Hansen, Aiden Labarge and Ashton Seymour scored wins by forfeit.

For the Patriots, Alex Martin scored a 3-0 decision over Kadin Johnson, while Zach Rock scored a second period pin and Mason Dubay a 5-2 decision win over Jack Hayes. Brady Latrell received a forfeit.

Chiefs open with win

The Saranac Chiefs also started out the 2019-20 season with a victory over the Beekmantown Eagles Tuesday.

