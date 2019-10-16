Indians swim past Patriots

× Expand Jill Lobdell Emma Brooks won the 100 fly for the Peru Indians against AuSable Valley.

PLATTSBURGH | The Peru Indians swept the podium three times and had three other 1-2 finishes through 11 events as the Indians scored a 129-35 win over AuSable Valley in CVAC girls swimming Oct. 15.

Emily McLane, Sydney Barnett and Killyan Ruff swept the top three places in the 100 breaststroke; with Olivia Barnett, Alexis Hathaway and Katharine Roy sweeping the 100 back; while Sydney Barnett, Maggie Sorensen and Brown swept the 500 free.

Hathaway and Ella Garrow took the top two places in the 100 free, while Emma Brooks and Ashlyn Bola took the top two places in the 100 fly and Olivia Barnett and Garrow were at the top of the podium in the 200 free.

Emma Greene scored a win for the Patriots in the 200 IM.