Indians win pair against Cougars

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Josh Trombley had a 612 series for Peru in a win over Northeastern Clinton Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Peru boys and girls varsity bowling teams scored wins of 3-1 and 4-0, respectively, over Northeastern Clinton Thursday.

Kathryn Bowman had the top series of the night for the Lady Indians, rolling three 200-plus games in a 665 triple. Leita Ciolek added a 641 series with a team high game of 258, while Sarah Williams rolled a 586 series and Karrisa Poupore a 434.

Josh Trombley had a 247 high game and 612 series for the Peru boys team, while Tommy Dubay rolled a 516 series and Avery Duvall a 490 triple.

For the Cougars, Gabe Sisco was the top series with a 670 with no single game lower than a 215. Joshua McGoldrick added a 501 series, while Elijah Jolicoeur had a 411 series.

Sabrina Phair had a 606 series with 224 high game for the girls team, while Cassidy Nixon rolled a 588 series.

WARRIORS SWEEP SENTINELS

Kayla Gay had the high game (225) and series (562) at Adirondack Lanes as Willsboro scored a 4-0 victory over the Sentinels Thursday.

Kira Crowningshield added a 427 series, while Jade Phinney rolled a 400 triple and Brooke Benway added a high game of 166.

For the Sentinels, Jade Frasier had a 455 series, while Makayla Huestis had a 141 high game.