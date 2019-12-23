Indians win, Patriots fifth at Harrison

× Expand Keith Lobdell Alijah Seymour scored a win for the Peru Indians at 145, helping lead the Indians to the team win at the Harrison Tournament in Granville.

GRANVILLE | The Peru varsity wrestling team took home the gold while AuSable Valley placed fifth at the Ken Harrison Tournament in Granville Saturday.

Peru’s Alijah Seymour took home top honors at 145, while Zach Swyers won in the 160 division. Jack Hanson (182) and Parker Liberty (220) placed second for the Indians, with Aaron Edwards (113), Connor Witkiewicz (138) and Dustin Goddeau (185) each finishing third.

For the Patriots, Brady Latrell was the top wrestler at 120, while second place finishes went to AJ Swetson (99), Alex Marin (126), Zach Rock (145) and Kaleb Walton (170).

Mason Dubay placed third for the Patriots at 152.

“We had five kids in the finals and were in second place after the semis behind Averill Park,” said AVCS coach Pat Kivett. “However our wrestle back rounds were not very good and we dropped a lot of ground. For the most part we wrestled pretty good, still have a lot of improvements to make.”