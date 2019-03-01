Indoor state championships set for Saturday

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Cameron Duffield of Saranac, pictured at left during the Section VII state qualifying meet, is ranked seventh going into the NYSPHSAA indoor championships Saturday.

STATEN ISLAND | The top indoor track and field athletes from Section VII will travel to the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in State Island Saturday for the NYSPHSAA championships.

Events begin at 9 a.m., with the meet scheduled to end by 5 p.m.

TRACK EVENTS

Cameron Duffield of Saranac enters the meet ranked seventh by time in the 55 hurdles, while Beekmantown’s Aiden Hoogkamp also qualified for the event. Saranac Lake’s Grace Clark and Plattsburgh High’s Tabitha Batu-Tiako will run the girls 55 hurdles.

Saranac’s Brexton Montville and Luke Maye will compete in the 55, as will Angelina Lyons of PHS and Olivia Davis of Saranac.

Lily Potthast of AuSable Valley and Harley Gainer of Peru represent the section in the 3,000, while Noah Fine of Keene and Anderson Gray of Saranac Lake will run in the 3,200.

Elise LePage of Saranac and Sara Crippen of Peru will race the 1,000 girls event, with EMW’s Logan VanBuren and Saranac Lake’s Micah McCulley competing in the boys 1,000.

In the 300, Saranac Lake’s Edina Cecunjanin and Saranac’s Nora Canning will compete for the Section VII girls team, while the boys will be represented by Montville and Hoogkamp.

Beekmantown’s Sierra Wood and Lexie Neale of Plattsburgh High will compete in the 600, along with Duffield and Luis Medina of EMW.

Rachael Woodruff enters the 1,500 with the 13th fastest time in the field, and will be joined by Abby Bruce of Peru. VanBuren and Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman will compete in the 1,600.

Boys relay teams will include the possible combination of Maye, Duffield, Montville, Anthony Bernardi, Shayne O’Neill and Brandon Goddeau of Saranac in the 4-by-200; O’Neill, Goddeau, Alex Strack, James Conway and Zach Rainville of Saranac in the 4-by-400 relay; and the team of Gray, McCulley, Caleb Shoemaker, Owen Yando and Daniel Foley of Saranac Lake in the 4-by-800 relay.

The Saranac team of Woodruff, LePage, Heather Dutko, Sarique Moore, Gracey Sutton and Danielle Borner will compete in the girls 4-by-800 relay, along with the Plattsburgh High 4-by-200 relay team (Maddy Woodward only athlete reported on state meet list), and the quartet of Dutko, LePage, Sutton, Davis, Canning and Borner in the 4-by-200.

FIELD EVENTS

Saranac’s Connor Kiroy, one of the stars of the Section VII state qualifying meet, is ranked 16th going into the state weight throw competition, and will be joined by Connor McGinnis of Beekmantown. Plattsburgh High’s Jasmine Piper and AuSable Valley’s Kiley Giddings will compete in the girls event, while Piper will be joined by Saranac’s Kaylyn Wood in the shot put, which will be contested on the boys side by 16th ranked Patrick Alberga of Saranac Lake.

In the jumping events, Joe Gonzalez Lyon and Kyle LaValley of Plattsburgh High will compete in the triple jump, and James Conway of Saranac and Owen Yando of Saranac Lake will compete in the long jump. Carter Baron of Beekmantown will represent the section in the high jump.

Peru’s Ella Messner will represent Section VII in the triple jump, while Kirsten Strum and Danielle Dyke will compete in the long jump with Messner and Rebeccah Courson of PHS competing in the high jump.