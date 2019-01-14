International Children’s Games bring sports, friendship to Adirondacks

× 1 of 3 Expand Lake Placid hockey players Darianna Patterson, Sydney Dann, Danaya Patterson, Peppi DelliQuadri, Lukas Klein and Jackson Smith were named to help take down the International Children’s Games flag at the closing ceremonies. The three members of the boys hockey team show off their gold medal. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 3 Expand Cameron Scacheri accepts the Sportsmanship Award at the International Children’s Games Closing ceremonies. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 3 of 3 Expand A Swiss athlete shows off her Gold Medal to a member of the audience during the closing ceremonies of the International Children’s Games Jan. 10. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

LAKE PLACID | Was there any chance the home team would not win the Gold medal on the 1980 US Olympic Rink?

The Lake Placid team winning the boys hockey tournament was just part of the excitement and fun had over four days in Lake Placid as the International Children’s Games came to the Olympic Village Jan. 7-10, the first time the Olympic-style event for youth ages 12-15 was held on American soil.

“I predict there are people here who we are going to see there names again in international competition and hopefully back here in Lake Placid,” said Mayor Craig Randall at the Closing Ceremonies last Thursday.

“We hope you enjoyed your competitions and the good friends you have made here.”

Randall also thanked the organizers and volunteers who helped to put the games on.

“I want to give a heartfelt thank you to those who gave their time,” he said.

The games were opened by Lake Placid student and Nordic skier Max Flanigan, who was chosen to light the Cauldron for the event.

“It was crazy. It’s something I have never done before and I was nervous before I went up,” said Flanigan, who won a silver medal.

Members of the Lake Placid boys and girls hockey teams helped to take down the International Children’s Games flag.

“It feels amazing to win a Gold Medal here,” said Peppi DelliQuadri. “It was so fun just to met everyone and the competition was good.”

“It’s an honor to win on that rink because so many legends have played there and we were able to get a gold medal as well,” added Lukas Klein.

For Jackson Smith, who also plays for the Lake Placid varsity team, the first day of the hockey tournament also included an evening Blue Bombers game against Beekmantown.

“It has been so fun and surreal to play against teams from other countries and to meet the players and athletes,” said Smith. “I only played in one game on the first day because our coach needed us, and it was very different because you go from playing kids who are 5’6” to going to play against kids who are, like, 6’5” in Beekmantown. They hurt just a little bit more, but it was a fun day.”

For the members of the girls team, three days of playing international teams in their hometown was replaced by a SLP road trip to Salmon River the next day.

“It was fun meeting new people and skating against different people that we do not usually play with,” said Sydney Dann. “We had players on this team from Canton, Plattsburgh and Malone so it was nice to play with them.”

“It was a fun experience to meet new people,” said Danaya Patterson.

“It was fun to find out about where the athletes were all from and trading pins and hats with them,” added Darianna Patterson.

Cameron Scacheri, a Nordic Silver Medalist from Team Cleveland won the events Sportsmanship Award for stopping to wait for a fellow competitor after they had come together during the race, causing the one to fall.

“I am just so happy to win this award and really excited to have been a part of these games,” Scacheri said. “I am also a hockey player, so to come here to Lake Placid was amazing. It was such a unique experience.”

For results from each of the events, go to lakeplacid2019.com and click on the sports section.