International Children’s Games welcomed to Lake Placid

× Lake Placid Nordic athlete Max Flanigan lights the International Children’s Games cauldron to signify the start of the 2019 games in Lake Placid. For more photos from the opening ceremony, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith and Jill Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | Once again, Lake Placid has welcomed the world to the heart of the Adirondack Mountains.

This time, the Olympic village welcomed youth from ages 12-15 to the 2019 International Children’s Games, with opening ceremonies being held Jan. 7 on the Herb Brooks Arena, home of the 1980 Miracle on Ice.

“You are sitting on sacred ice of an event that will never be forgotten,” said Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall in welcoming the 450 youth athletes from 33 cities and 14 countries. “The young team worked very hard to fulfill their dream. You, too, are an example that anything is possible if you dream it, believe in yourself and work hard.”

Randall also spoke about the importance of bringing the games to Lake Placid and what the youth participating have and can accomplish.

“For the first time ever, we have the privilege of welcoming the Children’s Games to the United States, to New York State and to Lake Placid. It’s a hearty welcome that I offer each of you,” Randall said. “Through the friendships made here and learning about other countries and cultures, you serve as a channel to world piece in the years ahead of us.”

× The Lake Placid athletes make their way into the Herb Brooks Arena during the International Children’s Games opening ceremony. Photo by Keith and Jill Lobdell

The Olympic-style opening ceremony included a parade of nations, which was also broken into the cities and towns where they athletes traveled from to make it to Lake Placid. The host nation was announced last, with the host town the last group of athletes to make their way into the arena to loud applause.

Countries included Austria, Canada, China, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Slovenia, South Korea and Switzerland.

United States athletes hailed from Ohio, Colorado and Minnesota, along with New York.

× Participants and spectators were treated to a circus show during the opening ceremonies to the International Children’s Games Jan. 7, along with an appearance from “Mischnoff,” in black, who is also known as Saranac Lake teacher and Nordic ski coach Keith Kogut. Photo by Keith and Jill Lobdell

The festivities included performances by a circus troupe and an Adirondack youth welcome choir made up of students from local schools.

The finale of the night, as with many international sporting events, was the lighting of the Children’s Games Torch, with the smaller torch handed off by athletes from each country until it found the hands of Lake Placid’s Max Flanigan, who lit the cauldron to officially open the games.

Events take place throughout the Olympic region through Thursday, Jan. 10. For events and information, visit the website lakeplacid2019.com.