J-M begins new season

× Expand File photo Kate Wimberly, pictured last season, scored 13 points for Johnsburg-Minerva in their season opener.

MINERVA | The Johnsburg-Minerva girls varsity basketball team opened the new season as a merged team Nov. 26, falling to Section II’s Fort Ann, 51-31.

Kate Wimberly led the Jaguar-Shamrocks with 13 points, while Cassie Dunbar added seven, Sydney Selleck four, Molly Deshetsky three, Aileen Stevens two and Chelsea Wright two.

Other members of the roster include Jennie Allen and Julia Morris.