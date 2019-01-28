Jaguar Khaleah Cleveland sets new school record

× Expand Photo provided Johnsburg High School Senior Khaleah Cleveland recently set a new school single game scoring record in basketball, as well as being chosen as a league All-Star in the sport. Throughout this season, she’s not only been her team’s top scorer in each game, but she’s led the squad in rebounds, steals, blocks and assists.

NORTH CREEK | A top athlete at Johnsburg High who’s been powering her basketball team this year to one victory after another, has earned a spot in school history by breaking a record that existed for 23 years.

On Jan. 17 in a game against Elizabethtown-Lewis Central, Johnsburg senior Khaleah Cleveland scored 41 points, a new single-game record for her school in girls basketball.

In addition, she has been the top scorer on her team in each game this season — and the Jaguars are a leader this for 2018-19 in their League — the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference. As of Jan. 24, her team has a 6-2 record in the MVAC and a 6-5 record overall.

Her performance has earned her the status as MVAC First-Team All-Star. The honor was announced last week.

Cleveland can shoot baskets from all over the court, and her team has been depending on it. On defense, she rotates between back-court and forward positions, guarding top opponents and forcing turnovers.

The previous single-game scoring record for the Johnsburg girls program was 39 points, set by Tara Washburn in 1995.

Now, Cleveland has set her sights on another achievement — reaching 1,000 career points.

As of Jan. 24, Cleveland had scored 926 points, 142 points behind the career tally of Kasie Davis, who in 2005 set the school’s all-time girls basketball scoring record of 1,068 points.

To date, Davis is the only 1,000 point-scorer ever for the girls basketball team, and Cleveland is likely to join Davis in this distinction.

Johnsburg Girls Basketball Coach Randy LaFountain said this week he believes Cleveland can reach that 1,000-point goal within just three games.

He predicted that Cleveland will break that coveted milestone in a home game Tuesday Feb. 5 versus Wells.

The Jaguars have five more games in their 2019 regular season, so there’s a high probability that Cleveland will achieve the goal.

LaFountain described Cleveland’s demeanor as “very focused” in the Elizabethtown-Lewis game in which she scored the record-setting 41 points.

“As they say, she was in a zone,” he said. “Khaleah wasn’t forcing her shot — the ‘game flow’ kind of came to her.”

Cleveland not only has scored the most points for her team in each game this season, but she also has executed the most rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

So far this season, Cleveland is averaging 23.9 points per game and has tallied seven double-doubles.

Regardless of these outstanding statistics, she insists she’s not carrying the team on her shoulders. Cleveland defers credit to her teammates for making this season so successful.

“The team goals are to work together to win games and encourage each other,” Cleveland said. “My team has improved a lot from the beginning of the year, and it’s filled with a lot of hard-working girls.”

LaFountain said Cleveland and the other players on the team work well together — with each athlete contributing their particular strengths, encouraging each other — and executing plays in a collaborative effort.

“Khaleah’s biggest asset is she is very team-oriented — a very willing passer,” he said. “I talked to her at the beginning of the season, letting her know she will need to be a little more selfish for us to be successful.”

Cleveland’s dedication to the sport has inspired her to play AAU basketball over the summers, which has helped develop her skills and on-court experience.

Cleveland said her off-season coach has offered her advice that’s been a formative element in her career.

“My AAU coach told me a couple years ago before a game, ‘Yes, there might be girls better than you, but there isn’t going to be anyone who’s going to outwork you,’” she said. “I’ve kept that with me all these years.”

A three-sport athlete, Cleveland also has been a leading competitor for her school in soccer and softball. In soccer this year, she was named the Most Valuable Player for all the girls teams of the Northern Adirondack League.

Cleveland’s plans after graduating this June are to attend SUNY Adirondack, where she’ll be playing basketball — continuing to pursue the sport she’s embraced since she was a sixth grader.