John Jay wins Applebee’s Tournament

× Expand Kyle Coryea Beekmantown’s Alex Brienza looks to get through a pair of John Jay defenders in the Applebee’s Winter Classic Dec. 22.

Northeastern

PLATTSBURGH | State-ranked John Jay showed just why they are among the best in the state, sweeping the CVAC duo of Beekmantown and Northeastern Clinton to claim the Applebee’s Winter Classic Tournament, held Dec. 21-22.

Three goals in the second period of their Sunday win over Beekmantown were enough to seal a 5-1 victory, as Gavin Fessette scored the lone goal of the game off assists from Dalton Kane and Collin Latinville with Riley Hansen making 30 saves.

Kane, Repas power Eagles to win

Kane’s assist in the Sunday game was his third of the tournament, as he sparked the Eagles to a 5-2 win over Rye Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 into the second, the Eagles made good on three straight power play opportunities, with Kane opening scoring on assists from Fessette and Latinville. After Rye scored on a major power play, Cody Repas fired a slapshot that found the back of the net with Kane and Latinville recording assists.

The third power play goal was Kanes', with assists to Alex Brienza and Fessette before Repas connected on an even harder slapper from the left point on assists from Brienza and Kane for a 4-2 lead.

Kane then finished his hat trick on a Brienza assist in the third, as Hansen made 35 saves.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Avery Sample passes the puck for Northeastern Clinton ahead to Lucas Hemingway against John Jay, as Ryan Johnston, Jr. skates ahead.

Cougars drop pair

Northeastern Clinton fell victim to a late goal by Rye and another dominating performance for John Jay in dropping both games in the tournament by scores of 2-1 and 7-2, respectively.

Lucas Bedard scored on an Avery Sample assist in the third period for the Cougars lone goal against Rye, with Ethan Garrand making 23 saves.

The Cougars controlled much of the play against Rye, however, holding a 48-25 shot advantage.

In the opener, Noah Gonyo and Zachary Miller scored for the Cougars in their 7-2 loss against John Jay, with Reid LaValley and John Bulson recording assists.

Peter Judkins started in net and made six saves, while Blake Chevalier made 10.

× Expand Kyle Coryea Tyler Hinckley for SLP looks to get the puck around Saranac goalie Erick Frechette as SLP scored a 7-4 win over the Chiefs Dec. 20.

SLP wins CVAC opener

In the CVAC opener Dec. 20, SLP scored a 7-4 win over Saranac at the Ameri-Can North Rink in Plattsburgh.

The opening goal of the game would come to the Chiefs Austin Carpenter at the 5:39 mark of the first period for the 1-0 Saranac lead, while Rhett Darrah and Dustin Patterson replied for a 2-1 SLP lead at the end of the first. Dylan Eagleson and Bailey Marsh scored for the Chiefs while Ben Munn scored for SLP in the second, tying the game at 3-3.

In the third period, the SLP offense would come alive and strike for four goals from Tyler Hinckley (twice), Hunter Wilmont and Dylan Amell. Austin Carpenter scored the lone third period goal for the Chiefs.

Erick Frechette made 51 saves om the short side of the score for the Chiefs, while Anders Stanton made 16.