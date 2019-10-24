Kavanaugh, Savastano help lead Hornets to semis

× Expand Keith Lobdell Riley Savastano had a strong game at defensive midfield for the Plattsburgh High Hornets in their 2-0 win over Beekmantown Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Ryan Kavanaugh scored in the opening five minutes of the game and the opening 10 minutes of the second half, while Riley Savastano and the Plattsburgh High defense made those goals stand in a 2-0 win over Beekmantown in the Section VII/Class B quarterfinal round Oct. 23.

“Everyone played their role and communicated well,” said Savastano, who played at defensive midfield for the Hornets. “Nothing went wrong within our defense and everyone had their head in the game. We have wanted to focus on our mindset going into each game.”

“He blocked Beekmantown’s counter attacks all night long and was then able to start our counter attacks,” said Hornet coach Chris LaRose of Savastano. “It allowed our back four to keep their shape knowing that he is going to clean up anything that might have been misplayed by the midfield. He keeps the defense honest and he has the confidence from his other midfielders and forwards that he will get things started with the ball is at his feet.”

The defensive effort gave keeper Alex Tuller a night where he was called on to make a pair of saves to preserve the clean sheet.

“They played so hard and blocked any ball Beekmantown tried to put through, and the shots that came through were easy for me to save,” said Tuller. “We have to work to the wings and get some crosses in, then finish on the ball. Then we do our part with lockdown defense.”

Offensively, Kavanaugh scored in the fifth and 48th minutes of play, with his first goal assisted by Nolan deGrandpre.

“We found our groove in this game and we want to keep that going,” Kavanaugh said. “We wanted to get the win and play our game. When we keep the ball at our feet there is not a lot a team can do. We kept the ball in their half and were able to get a couple through.”

Matt Wood made 11 saves for the Eagles.

The Hornets will face top seed Northeastern Clinton Saturday, Oct. 26, with a 5 p.m. kickoff at Chazy.

“Division I was as tight as it has ever been, and I think this game showed we are beginning to click at the right time,” said LaRose. “If we can play our passing kind of game and not allow NCCS to use their athleticism against us, I think we will be okay.”

The 7 p.m. semifinal will have second seed Saranac playing third seed Peru.