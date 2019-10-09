Keene clinches in D-III, NAC clinches tie in D-II

× Expand Jill Lobdell Emily Whitney assisted on Alyssa Summo’s goal as Keene clinched the Northern Soccer League Division III title Oct. 8.

KEENE VALLEY | Alyssa Summo’s goal in the 46th minute of play not only gave the Keene varsity girls soccer team the edge over Schroon Lake Oct. 8, but wrapped up the Northern Soccer League Division III title for the Beavers.

Emily Whitney assisted on the Summo goal, while Sophia Johnson made three saves behind a strong defensive effort for the shutout win.

Bobcats earn share of title

In Chazy, Madi Sequin scored in the 32nd minute of the game on a Madison Peryea assist as Northern Adirondack scored a 1-0 win over Chazy, securing at least a share of the Division II title with a two-game lead on Moriah with two divisional matches left to play against BVCS (Thursday) and the Vikings (Oct. 15).

Aiden Lambert made two saves for the Bobcats in the defensive shutout, while Olivia Rotella made four saves for the Eagles.

Vikings rally, keep pace

Trailing 3-2 in the final 20 minutes of play, Reagan Garrison and Lilly Huchro scored unassisted goals in the 64rd and 75th minutes to compete a 4-3 comeback win over Boquet Valley Oct. 8.

After Paige Towns (Garrison assist) and Mikenna Valentine (Avery Briggs) scored in the second and 10th minutes for a 2-0 Vikings lead, the Griffins roared back to take a 3-2 lead on goals by Skylar Bisselle, Abbey Schwoebel and Analise Burdo, with Schwoebel assisting on the bookend goals with Burdo adding an assist.

Samantha Hayes made nine saves in the Viking win, while Abby Monty made six for the Griffins.

Bombers shutout Sentinels

Emma Adragna tallied a goal and assist as Lake Placid scored a 4-0 win over Ticonderoga Oct. 8. Darianna Patterson, Shannon Bentley and Kiera Levitt also scored, while Natalie Tavares added an assist.

Lea O’Brien made six saves for the clean sheet, while Lizzie Rich made 11 saves for the Sentinels.

Kimball powers Panthers

Lauren Kimball recorded a hat trick for the Crown Point girls varsity soccer team in a 4-0 win over Wells Oct. 8.

Emily DeFelice added the fourth goal, while Makenna Munson had a pair of assists. Eleanor Harmon made three saves in the win.

J-M shuts out Warriors

Sydney Selleck scored in the 38th minute for Johnsburg-Minerva, as they scored a 1-0 win over Willsboro Oct. 8.

Abigail Bruno made six saves for the Warriors in the loss.

Eagles defeat Red Storm

Avery Durgan scored four times as Beekmantown edged out to a lead in Division I in a 7-0 win over Saranac Lake Oct. 8.

Danielle Dyke added a goal and assist, while Kiera Regan had a pair of helpers. Emma McCasland and Alexis Provost scored goals, while Isabella Brown and Angelina Lyons added assists.

Bailey Carter made three saves to preserve the clean sheet, while Amya Hurteau had 15 saves for the Red Storm.

Chiefs, Cougars draw

The Saranac Chiefs and Northeastern Clinton Cougars played to a 2-2 tie Oct. 8. More information will be added when it becomes available.

Indians edge Hornets

Abby Bruce scored the decisive goal in the 72nd minute of play on a Kayleigh Jackson assist as Peru scored a 3-2 win over Plattsburgh High Oct. 8.

It was the second goal of the game for Bruce, as she and Hannah Meyers scored first half goals, both assisted by Riley Lukens.

Bri Brousseau made 12 saves in the win.

Haley Ladue and Aubrie Girard scored unassisted goals for the Hornets in the first half, while Mackenzie Lawfer made 17 saves for PHS.