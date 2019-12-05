Keene opens with win

× Expand Keith Lobdell Alyssa Summo, pictured last season, had 26 points in her season debut against Seton Catholic Wednesday.

KEENE VALLEY | The Keene girls varsity basketball team jumped out to a 25-9 first half lead as they opened the new season with a 54-27 win over Seton Catholic Wednesday.

Alyssa Summo led all scorers with 26 points, while Haylie Buysse added 14, Caitlin Quinn six, Megan Quinn four and Emily Whitney two.

Haley Murnane led the Knights with 21 points, while Kennedy Spriggs scored four and Maddy Boule two.

J-M falls to Cards

Kate Wimberly scored eight points to lead Johnsburg-Minerva against Fort Ann, but it was the Cardinals who scored a 41-30 win.

Cassie Dunbar added seven points, while Molly Deshetsky added six, Sydney Selleck five, Julia Morris two and Aileen Stevens two.