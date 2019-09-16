Keene stay unblemished in D-III

× Expand Jill Lobdell Megan Quinn scored twice for Keene in a win over Wells Sept. 13.

KEENE VALLEY | The Keene varsity girls soccer team got two goals from Haylie Buysse and Megan Quinn in a 6-0 win over Wells in Northern Soccer League Division III play Sept. 13.

Zoe LaVallee and Emily Whitney also tallied goals, while Camille Ward had a pair of assists and Alyssa Summo one. Brenna DeWalt made two saves to preserve the shutout.

Warriors defeat Panthers

Jenna Ford scored four goals as Willsboro earned a 6-1 win over Crown Point Sept. 13. Samantha Harrison and Desiree Cassavaugh also scored, while Cleo Lobdell, Lilly Nollette, Arianna Frenier and Tekla Fine-Lease had assists. Abigail Bruno made four saves, while Eleanor Harmon had eight saves for the Panthers.

Madison Munson scored the lone goal for Crown Point.

Knights shutout Sentinels

Haley Murnane scored a pair of goals and added an assist to Madasyn Whalen as Seton Catholic scored a 3-0 win over Ticonderoga Sept. 13. Gillian Boule and Avery Turner had assists, while Kennedy Spriggs made 10 saves in the win. Lizzie Rich made 26 saves for the Sentinels.

Vikings double up eagles

After Ava McAuliffe’s goal gave Chazy a 1-0 lead Sept. 13, Moriah scored the next three goals in a 4-2 win as Mikenna Valentine scored twice with Paige Towns and Kennady Allen also scoring.

Reagan Garrison added a pair of assists, with Towns and Alayna Bennett also adding helpers, while Samantha Hayes made eight saves.

McAuliffe finished with both Chazy goals as Olivia McLennan assisted on the first. Olivia Rotella made seven saves.

NAC edges Lake Placid

Alexis Belrose scored in the 60th minute to move Northern Adirondack into the Division II lead with a 1-0 win over Lake Placid Sept. 13.

Aiden Lambert made 10 saves in the shutout win for the Bobcats, wile Lea O’Brien made eight saves for the Blue Bombers.

Chiefs shut out Red Storm

Sydney Myers scored on a Grace Patterson assist in the 24th minute of play, and the Saranac defense made the goal stand in a 1-0 win over Saranac Lake Sept. 13.

Payton Couture made five saves in the win, while Mecalyn Sousa kept the Red Storm close with 17 saves.

Cougars rally

After Plattsburgh High took a 1-0 lead on a Haley Ladue goal, Ellie Prairie and Allie Gregorie scored in the 24th and 44th minutes for a 2-1 Northeastern Clinton win Sept. 13.

Lauren Brilotti and Emma Fredette added assists, while Abby Racine made three saves. For the Hornets, Tessa Seifert tallied an assist while Mackenzie Lawfer made 11 saves.

Eagles complete comeback

Trailing with less than 15 minutes to play, Avery Durgan scored the equalizer in the 68th and Danielle Dyke scored the game-winner in the 79th as Beekmantown scored a 2-1 win over AuSable Valley Sept. 13.

Avery Scott had an assist on Durgan’s goal, while Bailey Carter made five saves.

Kate Knapp scored the Patriots goal on an Addie Stanley assist, while Koree Stillwell made 12 saves.