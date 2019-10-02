Keene takes control of D-III

× Expand Jill Lobdell Sage Baker scored the lone goal for Moriah in their 1-0 win over Lake Placid Oct. 1.

WILLSBORO | Alyssa Summo scored twice as Keene ended their two-game skid with a 2-1 victory over Division III rival Willsboro Oct. 1.

The win gave the Beavers (7-2-1, 7-1-1 division) the season sweep of the Warriors (8-3-0, 6-3-0) and control of the Division III race in the Northern Soccer League.

Megan Quinn added an assist, while Sophia Johnson made a pair of saves for Keene.

Jenna Ford scored the lone Willsboro goal, her state-leading 31st of the season.

J-M shuts out Crown Point

Kate Wimberly scored twice as Johnsburg-Minerva scored a 2-0 win over Crown Point Oct. 1.

Eleanor Harmon made 17 saves in net for the Panthers.

Vikings defeat Bombers

Samantha Hayes made 12 saves in recording the shutout win for Moriah, thanks to Sage Baker’s unassisted goal in the 26th minute of play for a 1-0 win over Lake Placid Oct. 1.

Brooke Paries made 18 saves for the Bombers.

NAC wins shortened game

On a day when one Division II and all Division I games were postponed, Northern Adirondack was able to score twice in the first half to gain a 2-0, weather shortened win over Seton Catholic Oct. 1.

Alexis Belrose and Emily Brooks scored for the Bobcats, with Aiden Lambert making seven saves for the win.

Kennedy Spriggs made five saves for the Knights.

Patriots edge Cougars

On Sept. 30, Jenna Stanley’s second goal of the game (Lilley Keyser assist) in the 60th minute gave AuSable Valley a 2-1 win over Northeastern Clinton.

Stanley scored on a Jillian Bezio assist in the 12th minute, while Allison Gregorie scored on an Audi Hollister assist for NCCS in the 21st.

Koree Stillwell made 15 saves for the Patriots, while Abby Racine had five for the Cougars.