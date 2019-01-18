Bullock scores 1,000th-career point in win over Chazy

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Nicole Bullock controls the ball for Seton Catholic earlier this season. Bullock scored her 1,000th career point against Chazy Thursday night, making her the 61st Section VII girls basketball player to reach the milestone mark.

PLATTSBURGH | Nicole Bullock became the 61st girls player in Section VII history to score 1,000 career points in a 70-26 win over Chazy Thursday night.

The Seton Catholic standout scored the milestone early in the second quarter against the Eagles, finishing with 33 points in the game.

“It was definitely a goal coming into the season to reach this mark,” said Bullock, who now sits at 1,012 career points. “It was definitely a moment where I felt all the hard work that I have put in had paid off, and it has been great to work with my team and reach the goals we have had.”

Bullock is the second Knight to reach the milestone in as many years, as Gretchen Zalis joined the 1,000 point club last season. Bullock has been part of the re-shaping of the Seton Catholic team, going from an interior-led team to one that relies on speed, penetration and perimeter shooting.

“We have been able to get into a flow as a team and it has helped us to know we can play our style of game confidently,” Bullock said. “Our team is looking to be in the championship mix for the section and the league. We are all going to keep working together and be there as a team. We have been working really hard and we will just have to see what the outcome is going to be.”

In the game itself, Haley Murnane added 19 points to the Knights offensive effort, while Kennedy Spriggs and Audrie Bilow each scored 6. Kathryn Larson and Zoey Gao each scored 2 points.

Amelia Stevens and Olivia Rotella led the Eagles with 8 points each, while Aiyana LaMoy and Emily Dufour-Woznicki scored 3 points each. Mackenzie Chapman and Macy Hosler added 2 points each.