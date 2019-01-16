Kelting, Rose-McCandish win on trails

× Nick Kelting, of Saranac Lake, races earlier this season as coach Keith Kogut looks on. Kelting scored a win in the boys Nordic race at Dewey Mountain Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC LAKE | Nick Kelting, of Saranac Lake, and Annie Rose-McCandish, of Lake Placid, were the top finishers in the 5.4K varsity Nordic race held Tuesday at Dewey Mountain.

Kelting finished with a time of 18:58 in the boys race, followed by James Flanigan (19:05) and Kai Frantz (20:07), of Lake Placid. Saranac Lake then placed the next three racers with Colter Cheney-Seymour (20:29), Adrian Hayden (21:36) and Reuben Bernstein (22:17) before Lake Placid’s Max Flanigan came in seventh at 22:21.

Griffin Smith, of Saranac Lake, and Tate Frantz, of Lake Placid, tied for eighth, while Brennan Nobles, of Saranac Lake, was 10th, Benjamin Theunisan, of Lake Placid, 11th, and Adam Hesseltine, Jackson Small and Logan Branch, of Saranac Lake, placing 12th through 14th.

× Annie-Rose McCandish of Lake Placid was the winner in the girls Nordic race at Dewey Mountain Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

In the girls race, McCandish finished with a time of 23:20, ahead of Sophia Kelting, of Saranac Lake, (23:47), followed by Lura Johnson and Lynn Palen, of Lake Placid, (25:12, 26:26).

Jordanna Samburgh (27:28), Evelyn Eller (27:54) and Katie Samperi (28:04) took the next three spots for Saranac Lake.

Lily Flanigan, of Lake Placid, was eighth, followed by Helena Dramm and Ruby Smith, of Saranac Lake, Maddie Cohen, of Lake Placid, Eleanor Crowley, of Saranac Lake, Alexa H., of Lake Placid, and the duo of Emma Wood and Raechel Villani from Saranac Lake.