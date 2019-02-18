Kiroy’s throw highlights indoor track qualifying meet

× Saranac’s Connor Kiroy set a Section VII record of over 57 feet in the weight throw, qualifying both for the state and national meet. More photos from the Section VII indoor track and field qualifier can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Saranac’s Connor Kiroy said he has never hit anyone with an object he has thrown during a track and field competition.

Until now.

Kiroy’s throw of 57 feet, 1 inch turned heads at the Section VII indoor track and field championships Feb. 16, a throw that traveled so far it made contact with a photographer standing on the outer edge of the throwing competition.

The throw was so long, officials opened the back end of the netted area around the throwing area in case Kiroy launched another long throw, with spectators, athletes and officials gathering around to watch the remainder of the event.

“I have never seen that happen,” Kiroy, whose throw not only qualified him for the NYSPHSAA indoor meet March 2, but also qualified the junior for the national competition, said after the meet.

“Nationals was a goal but not one I thought I would reach this year,” Kiroy said. “It was more of a senior year goal. Coach Verkey and I have been watching videos and getting my footwork down, and I hit it today. As soon as I took my first spin — there was just something about it that felt good — it was a perfect throw.”

Plattsburgh High's Angelina Lyons and Saranac Lake's Edina Cecunjanin lean for the finish line in the anchor leg of the 640 relay at the Section VII indoor state qualifier meet Feb. 16. Lyons edged Cecunjanin by 0.02 seconds to win the event. Photo by Keith Lobdell

RELAY THRILLER

Kiroy was not the only athlete to thrill at the state qualifying meet, as the Plattsburgh High and Saranac Lake 640 relay teams lined up for another thriller.

After three legs of the relay, Plattsburgh High’s Angelina Lyons held a lead over Saranac Lake’s Edina Cecunjanin as both received the baton for their one lap around the Plattsburgh State Field House. Cecunjanin continued to make up ground on Lyons through all three turns, leading to a stride-for-stride sprint down the front stretch with both athletes leaning at the wire.

After several minutes looking at the Time Right photo finish, it was determined the Hornets scored a two-hundreths of a second win over the Red Storm, crossing the line in a time of 1:32.27, while Saranac Lake finished at 1:32.29.

“I was really nervous at the beginning because we did not have a great head start,” Lyons said. “She had beat me to the line every time this year and now — this one time — I wanted to beat her there.”

Abi Batu-Tiako, Maddy Woodward and Jasmine Piper joined Lyons — who also qualified for states with wins in the 55 and triple jump — for the relay win. For Piper, it was one of three events in which she earned a spot at the state meet, winning the shot put and weight throw.

“I was trying to beat my marks from last year, and I was expecting more this year because I am spinning now in my throws,” Piper said. “I just keep chipping away at my personal records. My coach puts a lot of time into helping me and I am grateful for that.”

BOYS MEET QUALIFIERS

Saranac’s Cameron Duffield helped the Chiefs to three wins at the Feb. 16 meet, combining with Brexton Montville, Shayne O’Neill and Anthony Bernardi in the 640 relay while scoring individual wins in the 600 and 55 hurdles, Duffield’s signature event where he is among the favorites at the state meet.

“I was pretty confident to get the wins,” Duffield said. “In practice we always go 100 percent and we always run like we are in a race and run for race speed every time. The whole team pushes each other. We all try to keep our minds clear, but we will all go into the meet with confidence.”

Luis Medina of Moriah/Westport placed second in the 600, qualifying for the indoor state meet. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Luis Medina of Westport/Moriah place second in the 600 with a personal best time.

“My coach was telling me to stick with the first-place runner and if I could beat him, beat him, but if not I needed to go for a personal record,” Medina said. “I am going to train hard for the states and hope for the best.”

Keene's Noah Fine leads the field in the 3,200 race, earning the win and a spot at the state meet with his performance. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Noah Fine of Keene scored the win in the 3,200 race, earning a state bid along with second-place finisher Anderson Gray of Saranac Lake.

“I hurt my Achilles and that has hindered my racing a little bit,” Fine said. “I have not run as fast as I have wanted to but I am going to try and really push and go for a good time at states.”

For Saranac Lake, Gray was part of the winning 3,200 relay team along with Caleb Shoemaker, Micah McCulley and Owen Yando, who also scored a win in the long jump.

“I was nervous because my jumps have not been where I wanted them to be since the start of the year,” Yando said. “We were really confident going into the relay. I am a sprinter but they have pushed me and we make a pretty good team.”

For Saranac, Montville scored wins in the 55 and 300, while Luke Maye finished second in the 55. Beekmantown’s Aidan Boogkamp was second in the 300 and 55 hurdles.

McCulley of Saranac Lake and Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman won the 1,000 and 1,600 races, respectively, with Logan VanBuren of Moriah/Westport placing second in both.

The Saranac team of James Conway, Luke Maye, Zach Rainville and Alex Strack won the 640 relay. Beekmantown’s Baron Carter won the high jump as the lone entrant, while Conway was second in the long jump. The Plattsburgh High duo of Joe Gonzalez-Lyon and Kyle LaValley scored the top two positions in the triple jump, with LaValley finishing second in the shot put behind Saranac Lake’s Patrick Alberga.

Beekmantown’s Connor McGinnis placed second in the weight throw.

AuSable Valley's Lily Potthast qualified for the state indoor championships with a win in the 3,000 race Feb. 16. Photo by Keith Lobdell Ticonderoga's Kirsten Strum jumps for what would be a personal best mark, placing second in the long jump event and qualifying for the NYSPHSAA indoor meet. Photo by Keith Lobdell

GIRLS MEET QUALIFIERS

In the girls meet, Saranac’s Olivia Davis joined Lyons in qualifying for the 55; while Cecunjanin and Saranac’s Nora Canning earned state spots in the 300; Beekmantown’s Sierra Wood and PHS’s Lexie Neale in the 600; Saranac’s Elise LePage and Peru’s Sara Crippen in the 1,000; Peru’s Abby Bruce (second) in the 1,500; Saranac Lake’s Grace Clark and Tiako in the 55 hurdles; Peru’s Ella Messner and PHS’s Rebecah Courson in the long jump; Messner (second) in the triple jump; Saranac’s Kaylyn Wood (second) in the shot put and AuSable Valley’s Kiley Giddings (second) in the weight throw.

Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff scored wins in the 1,500, while being part of the 1,600 (Heather Dutko, Olivia Davis, Elise LePage) and 3,200 (Dutko, LePage, Sarique Moore) relay teams.

“I thought I ran well today but I was really happy we were able to get so many of my teammates a spot in the state meet,” Woodruff said. “That really was the goal for all of us today.”

Beekmantown’s Danielle Dyke scored the win in the long jump, while Ticonderoga’s Kirsten Strum placed second, both earning a state bid.

“I’m excited to go to states for the first time,” Dyke said. “It takes a lot of training and you have to stay focused and keep a constant run-through, which was what I was working on all year.”

“I tried to go as hard as I can and I faulted two times, but then got my personal record by five inches so I was not expecting this, honestly,” Strum said. “It is really cool to be going to states.”

AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast scored a win in the 3,000, with Peru’s Harley Gainer placing second.

“I went out there to run my race and it was fun,” Potthast said. “Sometimes you can get in your head when you have a lead but I am looking forward to improving my time and running with faster people at states.”