Knapp leads Patriots past Sentinels

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kate Knapp scored three goals for AuSable Valley in their 7-0 win over Ticonderoga.

CLINTONVILLE | Kate Knapp scored a trio of goals for the AuSable Valley girls varsity soccer team in a 7-0 win over Ticonderoga Oct. 5.

Lilley Keyser added a goal and pair of assists, while Jenna Stanley added a goal and assist, Addie Stanley a pair of assists, Jillian Bezio one goal, Jordyn Pelkey a goal and Marlena Malskis two assists.

Koree Stillwell made four saves for the shutout win, while Lizzie Rich made 20 saves for the Sentinels.