Knights defeat Eagles for Converse’s 400th career win

× Expand Jill Lobdell Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse calls out a play against Bolton Wednesday. Converse, who has coached for the program since it was St. John’s in 1983, won his 400th career game against the Eagles.

PLATTSBURGH | As the final horn sounded on Seton Catholic’s 66-26 win over Bolton Wednesday, it was the 400th time Knights coach Larry Converse left the court a winner.

Converse, who started his coaching career at St. John’s in 1983, hit the 400th career win milestone, the second most wins in Section VII behind former Wells coach Randy Begeal (483).

“I didn’t even realize I had 400 wins,” Converse said. "Somebody asked me the other day how many wins I had and I said I hadn’t tallied it up so I didn’t really know. I thought probably around 300 and when I looked at it, I saw it was almost 400. It’s pretty amazing.”

Converse said his desire for coaching started in high school.

“I remember year’s ago when I was in high school and my high school coach, because I told him I wanted to be a coach, said to me, ‘Remember one thing, good players make good coaches.’”

Converse gave credit to the players who have come through the St. John’s/Seton Catholic program.

“We’ve had a lot of good kids come through our program. We developed a lot of kids and we’ve had a lot of good players,” Converse said. “I just enjoy the coaching aspect of the game and developing kids. All these kids grow into young adults, and hopefully comeback and enjoy us.”

Under Converse, the Knights went to the 2002 NYSPHSAA Class C final four, earned five Section VII titles, produced five 1,000-point scorers and several coaches over the past 35-plus seasons.

“I did AAU for such a long time as well and a lot of those kids that I had in AAU like Matt Berry and Joe Mazella who are coaching now,” said Converse. “There are a lot of people who went into coaching, but I don’t know if I had any effect on them. I know they enjoy it as much as I do. I just enjoy the game.”

His coaching tree also included his family, as son Ryan Converse currently coaches at Beekmantown.

“My daughter even coached for a while,” said Converse.

Now Converse is focused on the next goal of preparing the current Seton Catholic team ready for a postseason run.

“If we get on a roll, then we can play with everybody,” Converse said. “Our three kids that we count on for points have to play up to their potential, and the other kids have to give us something.”

Against Bolton, Alex Coupal had 32 points to lead thee Knights, while Foster Ovios added 15, Kolbee LaPoint 10, Tom Murray five, Gary Li two and Connor Wu two.

Kevin Neacy scored 20 points for the Eagles, putting the senior at 990 career points with a game remaining against Wells Friday. Kaden Tennet, Emmett Clesceri and Marvin Dobert each scored two points.