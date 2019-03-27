Knights lead MVAC North all-star teams

× 1 of 2 Expand File photo Members of the MVAC first teams include, from top left, MVAC North girls MVP Nicole Bullock of Seton Catholic; MVAC North boys MVP Neil Yang of Seton Catholic; Hannah Palmer, Zach Spaulding and Shawna McIntosh of Crown Point; Trevor Bigelow of Willsboro; Rachel Storey of Westport; Andrew Pelkey and Malena Gereau of Schroon Lake; Aidan Lopez and Alyssa Summo of Keene; Jearanut “Pao” Tantitanomwong and Deidra Kellerman of Lake Placid; along with Brayden Drew and Bree Hunsdon of Elizabethtown-Lewis. × 2 of 2 Expand File photo Members of the MVAC second teams include, from top left, Analise Burdo, Brianna Cornwright and Brandon Tromblee of Elizabethtown-Lewis; Mackenzie Chapman and Alex Chapman of Chazy; Olivia Politi and Jared Joslyn of Willsboro; Jesse Izzo and Natalie Tavares of Lake Placid; Cian Bresnahan of Schroon Lake; Abbey Schwoebel of Westport; Jake LaDeau and Reese Celotti of Crown Point; Caitlyn Lopez of Keene; and Haley Murnane of Seton Catholic. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic Knights had the top two players in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference for the 2018-19 season, according to all-star teams released by the coaches.

Neil Yang and Nicole Bullock were each named the Most Valuable Player in the northern division of the MVAC, while Coby Stuart of the Section VII champions Wells boys team was named the MVP in the south, along with girls co-MVPs Maria Baker of Bolton and Khaleah Cleveland of Johnsburg.

BOYS ALL-STARS

In the north, the first team included Andrew Pelkey of Schroon Lake, Trevor Bigelow of Willsboro, Aidan Lopez of Keene, Tom Murray of Seton Catholic and Zach Spaulding of Crown Point.

Second-team members included Alex Chapman of Chazy, Jared Joslyn of Willsboro and Cian Bresnahan of Schroon Lake, along with the Crown Point duo of Reese Celotti and Jake LaDeau.

Honorable mentions went to Collin Bresnahan of Schroon Lake, Peyton Ford of Willsboro, Sebastian Smith of Keene, Cody Crammond of Crown Point and Foster Ovios of Seton Catholic.

Coach of the Year went to Willsboro’s Jim Spring, while Keene won the sportsmanship award.

In the south, Tre Zimmerman and Shane Kennedy of Wells were named to the first team, along with Jearanut “Pao” Tantitanomwong of Lake Placid, Kevin Neacy of Bolton and Brayden Drew of Elizabethtown-Lewis.

Second-team members included Craig Wholey (Bolton), Jesse Izzo (Lake Placid), Brandon Tromblee (Elizabethtown-Lewis), Richard Brauser (Bolton) and Tyler Bolebruch (Wells), while honorable mentions went to Adam Seamans (Bolton), Connor Cavanaugh (Johnsburg), Ethan Graham (Elizabethtown-Lewis), Matt Brandes (Lake Placid), Adrian Comeau (Minerva/Newcomb), Byron Stuart (Wells) and Bryce Hutchins (Indian Lake/Long Lake).

GIRLS ALL-STARS

The Crown Point duo of Shawna McIntosh and Hannah Palmer were named to the MVAC North first team, along with Rachel Storey of Westport, Malena Gereau of Schroon Lake and Alyssa Summo of Keene.

Second-team honorees include Olivia Politi (Willsboro), Haley Murnane (Seton Catholic), Abbey Schwoebel (Westport), Caitlyn Lopez (Keene) and Mackenzie Carpenter (Chazy), with honorable mention nods to Eleanor Harmon (Crown Point), Justice Kowal (Schroon Lake), Ella King (Westport), Skylar Bisselle (Westport), Aliceson Drollette (Willsboro), Kennedy Spriggs (Seton Catholic) and Olivia Rotella (Chazy).

Hokey McKinley was named the division’s Coach of the Year, while Chazy won the sportsmanship award.

Bree Hunsdon of Elizabethtown-Lewis was named to the first team in the southern division, along with Katherine Wimberly of Minerva/Newcomb, Deidra Kellerman of Lake Placid, Sierra Mauro of Wells and Kate Van Auken of Bolton.

Brianna Cornwright and Analise Burdo (Elizabethtown-Lewis) were named second-team all-stars along with Molly Deshetsky (Minerva/Newcomb), Molly Showers (Bolton), Jane Pfau (Bolton) and Natalie Tavares (Lake Placid), while Alex Campbell (Indian Lake/Long Lake), Sydney Selleck (Johnsburg), Jonni Stuart (Wells), Kiara Mantz (Bolton), Grace Crawford (Lake Placid), Chelsea Wright (Minerva/Newcomb) and Abigail Monty (Elizabethtown-Lewis) were named as honorable mentions.