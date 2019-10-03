Knights sweep Eagles, Patriots

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jake Glicksman

BEEKMANTOWN | Jake Glicksman led the way as Seton Catholic had four of the top six runners in their tri-meet win over AuSable Valley (20-36) and Beekmantown (21-35) Oct. 2.

While Glicksman won the meet in a time of 16:05, Luke Moore placed fourth, followed by Sam DeJordy in fifth and Seamus Andrew in sixth. Maxwell Grafstein placed 10th.

Beekmantown scored a 25-32 win over AVCS.

Connor Goodwin placed second overall for the Eagles, with Alexander Barber finishing eighth, Odin Nelson ninth, Riley Loughan 11th and Devan Bibeau 15th.

Spencer Daby placed third for the Patriots, as Grant Weerts was seventh, Rickey Weerts 12th and Tomas Ford 13th.

Peru, Saranac Lake win pair

The Peru boys cross country team scored wins of 23-32 over Lake Placid and 22-38 over Northeastern Clinton, while Saranac Lake remained unbeaten on the season with wins over Peru (15-50) and NCCS (16-47).

Lake Placid scored a lone win over NCCS, 22-33.

James Catania crossed the line first for the Red Storm in a time of 17:08, followed closely by teammates Peter and Andrew Fogarty. Lake Placid’s Mikey Skutt placed fourth, followed by Micah McCulley (SLCS), Thomas Gilbo (NCCS), Sam Ash (SLCS), Tucker Jackobe (SLCS), Justin Duprey (SLCS), Burgette (PCS), Zach Morgan (PCS), Gunnar Anthony (LPCS), Elijah Lederman (PCS), Mason Supernaw (NCCS) and Landon Pandolph.

Hornets earn triple, Chiefs double

Plattsburgh High showed they were ready for the sectional stage on the first day of October, scoring three wins on the Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown with scores of 24-32 over M/BV, 15-49 over Ticonderoga and 24-31 over Saranac.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, scored two wins of 25-30 over the Goats and 15-46 against the Sentinels.

Logan Van Buren led the way, as the Moriah/BVCS runner crossed in 18:04, followed by Ian Campbell (PHS), Ethan Mulholland (PHS), Andrew Woodruff (SCS), Sean Vogl (PHS), Kaleb Stanton (SCS), T.J. Bilow (M/BV), Dylan Borner (SCS), Sam Carter (SCS), Emery Tausinger (M/BV), Chris Nephew (PHS), Denali Garnica (M/BV), Joe Johnson (SCS) and Gareth Mansfield (PHS).