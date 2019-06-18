Knowing the game leads to key plays for Ti

× Ticonderoga’s Conall Tierney slides into home after Carson Reeves delivered a sacrifice fly in the NYSPHSAA state title game. Jack Grinnell, who threw out two baserunners in the game, celebrates behind.

VESTAL | Dan Dorsett has said the goal of the Ticonderoga baseball program under his watch has been to produce baseball players who know the game and are ready to react to any situation.

In the fourth inning of the NYSPHSAA state championship game June 15 against Cooperstown, the players were able to show off that knowledge, having it pay off with a 6-1 lead that would hold as the Sentinels won the Class C title, 7-3, in what may have been the most vital inning of the game.

“It is just as much them as it is me,” Dorsett said of his team. “It has been a group effort and it has been the entire year. They are baseball players and just so bought into everything and nothing was going to stop them. I almost stopped them. There were two plays in the game where I was going to do something and they said coach, let me do this, and I let them do it and they both executed exactly how they wanted to.”

Starting the fourth inning, Ticonderoga held onto a 3-1 lead after Nick Robarge-Greene hit a two-run homer in the first and Michael DuShane drove home Russell Gallo III on a single in the third.

After Terrance Benedict struck out to start the inning (the only time he would not reach base, going 3-for-4), Conall Tierney drew a walk before Monty Benedict hit a long double, putting runners at second and third with one out.

“I wanted to bunt there, but Carson (Reeves) told me he could get a run in,” Dorsett said. “I told him he better get the ball in the air then, and Carson executed exactly the way he wanted to.”

Reeves hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Tierney, helping to spark a three-run inning as Jack Grinnell singled in Benedict and Gallo followed with an RBI double.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cooperstown had its chance to strike, having runners on first and third with one of their best hitters, leadoff man Ryan Lansing, at the plate.

“I wanted to run a trick play and Jack (Grinnell) told me not to, that he could get the runner out,” Dorsett said. “He did just that and got us out of the inning.”

It was the second time in the game Grinnell threw out a runner at second, giving him four throwing assists for the weekend and nine over the past two championship weekends.

CREDIT TO PROGRAM

Both Dorsett and assistant coach Rick McClintock said the win was not only for the 12 players on the field, but something that had been a goal the program had worked for.

“This is something that the kids and the program has been working for since I have got here in 2005,” said McClintock. “We win a state championship, but it was also through all the hard work of all the guys who came before. They showed what you have to do to be prepared for this type of game and these kids worked hard. They worked really hard all through the year.”

“They deserve it,” Dorsett said. “It has been a lot of work. They are like my family, too. It was worth it. These guys come with me all the time. These guys are tough; they just want to play ball and play together.

“This is a team program and we have been doing this for a long time,” he added. “These guys finished the job that everybody started, so all of them should be happy.”