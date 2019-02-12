Kowalowski leads Beekmantown over NCCS

× Beekmantown’s Kaden Kowalowksi attempts a shot against NCCS goalie Ethan Garrand earlier this season. Kowalowski scored a pair of goals in the Eagles’ 2-1 win over the Cougars Monday. Photo by Nathanael LePage

PLATTSBURGH | Trailing 1-0 after the first period of play, Kaden Kowalowski scored in each of the next two periods as Beekmantown scored a 2-1 win over Northeastern Clinton Monday.

Kowalowski scored the equalizer on a shorthanded opportunity with just under three minutes to play in the second period on an unassisted shot. He then tallied the game-winner with 8:26 left in the third, with assists credited to Kagan Livsey and Cody Repas.

After giving up a goal to John Bulson 1:01 into the game, Braedan Whittington made 22 saves to earn the win.

Ethan Garrand also had a strong night in net, making 34 saves for the Cougars.

Bulson’s goal was assisted on by Lucas Bedard and Avery Sample.

CARPENTER LEADS CHIEFS

Austin Carpenter scored six goals for Saranac, besting the Lake Placid offensive effort alone in a 10-5 victory over the Blue Bombers Monday.

Carpenter benefited thanks to assists from Todd Heywood (4), Hayden Buckley, Garrett Adolfo and Rylee Wilson, while assisting Heywood on a goal.

Zack O’Connell added a hat trick for the Chiefs, scoring twice unassisted and once on a helper from Zack Miner.

Macen Mero made 41 saves to record the win.

For Lake Placid, Tyler Hinkley scored a pair of goals, while Hayden Plank, Patrick VanNess and Hunter Spotts added one goal each. Brendan Bullock collected a pair of assists, while Anders Stanton made 30 saves.