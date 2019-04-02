Lacrosse teams prepare for season

× Expand File photo Carson Carpenter

PHS BOYS LACROSSE

PLATTSBURGH | After the first two years of building a foundation for the Plattsburgh High lacrosse program, the Hornets will take to the field this season as a member of the Section X conference, joining the SLP squad in regular season play.

“They are an established section which had an opening for a new team,” coach Eric Baxter said. “We are fortunate that we were able to be part of it. We have 13 returning players, most of which have been playing at the varsity level for two years. They are really getting a feel for the way one another play.”

Baxter said the team also welcomes 12 new players as part of the merged team that includes players from PHS, Seton Catholic, NCCS, Peru and Saranac.

“Although new to the varsity level, many have come up through the Plattsburgh youth program,” Baxter said. “One of our biggest goals for the season is being able to settle the ball on offense and control the pace of the game. Learning to relax, slow down and wait for opportunities to arise on offense and not force situations creating turnovers.”

Members of the Hornets roster include Dominic Allen, Seamus Andrew, Spencer Ashline, Kai Birtz, Jacob Breen, Carson Carpenter, Hayden Colburn, Jacob Dandrow, John Dublanyk, Zach Ero, Landon Gokey, Michael Graves, Dylan Heuer, Joe Jamison, Jackson Kain, Jacob Kennedy, Hunter Laravia, Joshua Laravia, Myles Mitchell, Corbin Murray, Tyler Reid, Liam Sullivan, Alex Trombley, Ethan Vaughn and Ethan Walters.

SLP LACROSSE

The SLP boys lacrosse team will open the Section X regular season with a game at St. Lawrence High School Wednesday, April 3.

SLP GIRLS LACROSSE

The Saranac Lake/Lake Placid combined girls varsity lacrosse team will open the season at Maseena High School Thursday, April 4, as a member of the Section X lacrosse conference.