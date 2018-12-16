Lady Cougars win in D-I, Bobcats defeat Ti in D-II

× Abby Racine led the Northeastern Clinton Cougars in scoring against Peru Friday night. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CHAMPLAIN | Abby Racine scored 14 points as the Northeastern Clinton girls basketball team kept a perfect record in CVAC divisional play with a 45-19 win over Peru Friday night.

Audi Hollister added 8 points for the Cougars with Kya McComb scoring 7, Bryn Sample 6, Brinley LaFountain 5, Marlie Sample 3 and Caitlin Houghton 2. Ally Post had 7 points for the Indians, with Kortney McCarthy adding 5.

Saranac used a balanced scoring attack to score a 38-25 win over Beekmantown as Payton Couture scored 8 points followed by Sydney Myers and Makayla St. Louis with 6, Elise LePage 5, Alison Garman 5, Kayla Myers 3, Alivia Waldron 3 and Hannah Desserault 2. Taylor Nelson led the Eagles with 9 points while Jhenna Trombley scored 6, Anna Drapeau 4, Rylee Fesette 3, Kiera Regan 2 and Zoe Danville 1.

Moriah pulled away from Saranac Lake in the second half, outscoring the Red Storm 19-12 in a 40-29 win as Noel Williams scored 15 points and Kenady Allen added 13 to lead the Vikings, while McKenzie Sprague scored 8 and Gwen Eichen 4. Mecalyn Sousa led the Red Storm with 7 points with Mistre Newton scoring 6, Nora Glover 5, Olivia Bell 5, Kylee Clark 2, Maggie Carpenter 2 and Serena Stevens 2.

Northern Adirondack scored a 50-14 win over Ticonderoga with Kira LaBarge scoring 16 points for the Bobcats as Alexis Belrose added 12 and Emily Peryea 10. Aubrey Smith led the Sentinels with 6.

Lake Placid scored a 48-36 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis in their first meeting as MVAC Southern Division foes, with Deidra Kellerman scoring 26 points for the Blue Bombers, followed by Grace Crawford with 10 and Natalie Tavares 8. Analise Burdo had 15 points for the Lions, while Brianna Cornwright added 11, Madalyn Fuller 4, Sarah Chandler 3, Bree Hundson 2 and Sadie Thompson 1.

Willsboro scored a 39-15 win over Chazy as Kaili Bourdeau had 16 points for the Warriors with Olivia Politi adding 8, Kaitlyn Wilkins 7, Aliceson Drollette 4 and Desiree Cassavaugh 4. Amelia Stevens had 9 points for the Eagles.

Malena Gereau scored 22 points as the Schroon Lake Lady Wildcats scored a 44-32 win over Johnsburg, with Anna Maisonville adding 10 and Justice Kowal 6. Khaleah Cleveland led the Jaguars with 12 points and Sydney Selleck added 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Northern Adirondack Bobcats were able to overcome a 35-point night from Ticonderoga’s Colton Huestis to score a 70-59 win over the Sentinels Friday night.

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Bobcats, as Reed Lashway led the team with 18, Cody Lambert scored 15, Cody Peryea 14, Brett Juntunen 13 and Lucas Smart 11. Jack Grinnell added 10 points for the Sentinels, while Terrance Benedict scored 8.

Blake Lineri and Hudson Stephens each scored 18 points as Westport scored their first win of the season, 59-35, over Johnsburg, with Will Napper adding 13, McKenzie Stephens 6 and Jameson Fiegl 4.