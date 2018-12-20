Lady Eagles take control of MVAC north

× 1 of 2 Expand Skylar Bisselle and Maggie Ploufe, of Westport, try to get possession from Kathryn Larson, of Seton Catholic, in their MVAC northern division showdown Wednesday. Photo by Jill Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

WESTPORT | The Westport Eagles girls varsity basketball team rebounded from a divisional loss to Crown Point with a 42-33 win over Seton Catholic Wednesday, taking the top position in the MVAC north into the Christmas break.

Rachel Storey scored 15 points to lead the Eagles, while Abbey Schwoebel added 8, Skylar Bisselle, 7, Ella King, 7, Kaeli Brack, 3, and Annette Stephens, 2. Nicole Bullock had 20 to lead the Knights, with Kennedy Spriggs adding 7.

The Ticonderoga Sentinels scored a 47-39 win over AuSable Valley with Saidi St. Andrews leading the way with 14 points for the Sentinels, while Kaelyn Rice scored 12, Emily Purkey, 8, Aubrey Smith, 6, and Kennedy Davis, 3. Koree Stillwell scored 22 points for the Patriots, while Reanna Prentiss added 8 and Cora Long, 4.

Keene used 16 points from Caitlyn Lopez in a 39-29 win over Chazy as Emily Whitney added 9 points, Megan Quinn, 6, Amelia Ellis, 4, and Alyssa Summo, 4. Mackenzie Chapman scored 12 points for the Eagles, with Amelia Stevens adding 10, Catherine Provost, 5, and Olivia Rotella, 2.

In a defensive affair, Willsboro scored a 25-22 win over the Schroon Lake Wildcats as Kaili Bourdeau led the Warriors with 8 points as Olivia Politi scored 7, Kaitlyn Wilkins, 4, Margaret Frechette, 2, Samantha Harrison, 2, and Desiree Cassavaugh, 2. Ava Storman led the Wildcats with 8 points while Justice Kowal scored 6, Malena Gereau, 4, and Anna Maisonville, 4.

In the CVAC, Saranac scored a 47-27 win over the Plattsburgh High Hornets as Payton Couture led the Chiefs with 12 points and Alivia Waldron scored 10.

Crown Point opened the game with a 30-7 run in its win over Elizabethtown-Lewis as Hannah Palmer scored 14 points to go with 15 rebounds while Shawna McIntosh added 13 and Ani Hameline, 5.

Bree Hunsdon scored 11 points for the Lions, with Analise Burdo adding 6 while Brianna Cornwright, Madalyn Fuller and Abby Buck each scored 4. Abbie Crahan had 15 points for the Hornets, while Tenzin Pema added 8.

Peru Indians scored a 41-31 win over Beekmantown with Bri Brousseau scoring 15 points and Kortney McCarthy adding 10 points in the victory. Jhenna Trombley scored 13 points for the Eagles while Kiera Regan added 5.

Northern Adirondack Bobcats jumped out to a 23-6 halftime lead in defeating Saranac Lake 40-25 with Emily Peryea scoring 21 points to lead the Bobcats as Emily Brooks added 6, Kira LaBarge, 4, Alexis Belrose, 3, Rhylee Poupore, 2, Brynne Gilmore, 2, and Grace Thume, 2. Nora Glover scored 8 points for the Red Storm, with Amya Hurteau adding 6, Mecalyn Sousa, 5, Mistre Newton, 4 and Susan Stevens, 2.