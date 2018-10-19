Lady Griffins, Jaguars, Beavers advance

× Expand ELW’s Annette Stephens works to clear the ball for the Griffins in their Class D quarterfinal game against Wells Thursday. The Griffins scored a 5-0 win over the Indians, and will host Johnsburg in the semifinal round Monday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | The Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (ELW) Lady Griffins led the way in the soccer Section VII/Class D quarterfinals where all top seeds advanced into the semifinal round Thursday.

Rachel Storey scored two first half goals as the second seed Griffins defeated seventh seed Wells at Camp Dudley. Storey scored on assists from Skylar Bisselle and Liz Poe, while Analise Burdo scored on an assist from Abbey Schwoebel. Schwoebel closed out the first half, scoring on an assist from Maggie Ploufe, while Ploufe scored on a long shot that went in off the crossbar in the second half.

The Griffin defense of Brianna Cornwright, Kaeli Brack, Madelyn Liberi and Annette Stephens did not allow a shot to Wells, as keeper Madalyn Fuller did not have to make a save.

Coach Aubrey Pulsifer said Ploufe played a strong game controlling the outside of the field for ELW.

The Griffins will host a semifinal game against third seed Johnsburg Monday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m. after the Jaguars scored a 2-1 win over sixth seed Willsboro.

Khaleah Cleveland opened scoring for the Jaguars in the 16th minute before assisting on a Shae Riedinger goal in the 44th minute which proved to be the game-winner. Desiree Cassavaugh scored for the Warriors in the 59th minute. Charlize Bernard made 11 saves in the win, while Margaret Frechette made 25 saves for the Warriors.

Fourth seed Keene scored their third win in as many weeks over fifth seed Keene as Laura Johnson scored the go-ahead and insurance goals in a 4-2 win over the Crown Point Panthers. Megan Quinn opened scoring in the sixth minute, which was answered by Hannah Palmer in the eighth minute to level the score at 1-1.

Alyssa Summo then scored for Keene in the 38th minute before Sierra Harris scored on a Shawna McIntosh assist in the 59th minute to level the score at 2-2 before Johnson’s goals in the 68th and 80th minutes, the latter coming with just seven seconds remaining on the clock.

Eleanor Harmon made five saves for the Panthers. Sophia Johnson made four saves in the win for the Beavers who will travel to Chazy to play the top seed Eagles Monday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.