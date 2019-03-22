Lake George’s winning streak ends in state semifinal

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Terri Shambo Lake George sophomore forward Luke Pelchar drives toward the basket during the state Class C semifinal game March 16 against Middle Early College of Buffalo. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Terri Shambo Under pressure from a defending Middle Early College High School player, Lake George senior forward Mason Flatley drives toward the basket during the state Class C semifinal game March 16. Lake George lost the game 80-63, ending the Warriors’ two-year unbeaten streak of 54 games, unmatched since the state tournament was established in 1978. Prev Next

BINGHAMTON | Hot shooting and a fourth-quarter defensive stand March 16 by Middle Early College quashed Lake George’s campaign for a fourth state championship in seven years.

The Warriors lost to the Kats of Buffalo by a score of 80-63 in a state Class C semifinal game between the two top-ranked teams in the state.

Lake George had started strong, leading Middle Early College 19-13 until moments before the end of the first quarter when a Kats player sank a three-pointer and shaved the Warriors’ advantage.

By halftime, Middle Early gained a slim lead, as the scoreboard read 33-32. Over the third quarter, both teams added 18 points to their score, with Lake George leading until an opposing player sank a late three-pointer to end the stanza.

Lake George kept up with the Kats for the next three minutes, but the remainder of the fourth was showtime for the Kats, as they shut off the Warriors’ inside play while dropping their shots right and left.

In the final minutes, the Warriors were forced to commit intentional fouls — and the Kats hit their foul shots, increasing their lead.

Over the game, senior center Chris Becker scored 18 points, followed by senior guard Alex Leonelli’s 17 points, which included five vital three-pointers. Senior forward Mason Flatley contributed 13 points, and freshman point guard Cameron Orr tallied nine points, including two treys. Senior guard Conner Vidnansky and sophomore forward Luke Pelchar added three points each.

Regardless of their loss, Lake George was hailed by their fans with a standing ovation for their season’s accomplishments — extending the 2017-18 team’s unbeaten streak to a two-season total of 54 games, the most in New York state since 1978 when the state tournament was launched.

This Warrior team prevailed through the 2019 Section II tournament and the regionals to earn the school’s third-straight state semifinal appearance — the fifth in seven years. In those earlier campaigns, the Warriors won state Class C championships in 2013, 2015 and 2018.