Lake George beats Fort Ann; Wbg. wins first league game

WARREN COUNTY | Likely experiencing the best game of his career, Lake George sophomore guard/forward Cameron Orr poured in 31 points from all over the basketball court to lead Lake George to a 62-52 comeback victory Jan. 24 over Fort Ann.

Fort Ann lead 33-29 at halftime, but the Warriors staged a 17-0 revival in the third quarter and continued their dominance in the fourth quarter with a 16-9 advantage to earn the win.

Orr’s performance over the Warriors’ Adirondack League rival was punctuated with 5 three-pointers as well as 4 foul shots. His point total was nearly twice his 2019-2020 average score per game.

Lake George junior center/power forward Luke Pelchar followed with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Junior forward/guard Cole Clare tallied 9 points and three steals, and sophomore shooting guard Julius Moffitt — the team’s sparkplug against North Warren the previous week — scored 8 points, including 2 three-pointers. Senior guard Hunter Rounds added 2 points and executed 6 rebounds.

Top scorers for Fort Ann were Ty Loso with 16 points, followed by Dylan Frost and Jack Dornan with 14 each. Dornan sank 4 three-pointers over the game.

With the win, Lake George’s record improves to 8-2 in the Adirondack League and 10-4 overall.

After a game against Warrensburg on Jan. 29, Lake George has a game against Corinth on Friday Jan. 31, a rematch with Granville on Wednesday Feb. 5 and a showdown with Hadley-Luzerne on Friday Feb. 7 to close out the regular season.

The latter two games are critical, as Lake George lost to both the Golden Horde and the Eagles in January.

Warrensburg achieves season milestone

The Warrensburg basketball team, involved in a rebuilding process over the last several years, won its first Adirondack League game this season in a suspenseful and physical 50-48 victory Jan. 22 over Fort Edward. The win was impressive, considering the Burghers only fielded seven varsity players — including two eighth graders.

The Burghers lagged 9-10 in the first quarter, but fought back to amass a 19-6 advantage in the second stanza. Fort Edward returned the favor with a 19-10 tilt in the third quarter, and Warrensburg responded by keeping nearly even at 12-13 to pull out a victory.

Burgher Junior guard Chippy Mason sank eleven foul shots and three field goals to lead his team with 17 points, and 8th grader Steve Schloss, a guard, scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Schloss’ classmate Brady Cheney, a guard, followed with 3 three-pointers for 9 points while bringing down 10 rebounds; and senior guard/forward Mike Tyrell scored 8 points. Sophomore forward Thomas O’Sullivan tallied 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Two days later, the Burghers were soundly defeated 70-35 by Hadley-Luzerne, one of the top teams in the league. The Eagles executed a 37-11 advantage in the first half, then cruised for the remainder of the game.

Eagles’ senior 6’2” guard Danny McMahon lead all scorers with 23 points. For Warrensburg, Mason lead with 14 points, followed by Schloss and Cheney with 6 points each. Tyrell contributed 5 and O’Sullivan chipped in 4. Warrensburg’s junior varsity also won their game against Fort Edward.

After a non-league away game Monday against Keene Valley and a game Wednesday at Lake George, the Burghers are to face North Warren on Friday Jan 31 before their last two games of the season — the first against Salem on Wednesday Feb. 5 in the Generals’ gym, followed by an away game Friday Feb. 7 against Whitehall.

Top ranked Granville beats North Warren

Containing the potent offense of North Warren on Jan. 24, Granville — ranked No. 1 in the Adirondack League — defeated the Cougars 92-72 in the one of the league’s highest scoring games in recent months. Every single player on both teams sank baskets in this tough battle.

Before this showdown, the Cougars had only lost one game this season — to Lake George. both Granville and Lake George have about two times the enrollment of North Warren.

Granville poured in the points in the first half, scoring 25 in the first quarter and 24 in the second, while the Golden Horde’s defense restricted the Cougars to 12 and 10 points respectively in those stanzas. North Warren recovered in the second half with a 23-22 advantage in the third quarter and 27-21 in the final 8 minutes, but Granville — now 10-0 in the league — already had the points they needed to win.

Granville players focused on shutting down Cougar All-Star Anthony Girard, a junior guard who is one of the top scorers in the region.

Over the game, Girard scored 8 points — a far cry from his prior 23 points-per-game average. Top scorer for the Cougars was junior center Tanner Dunkley with 27 points — one of his most productive offensive efforts this year. Following was senior guard Reece Bradley with 14 points, senior guard Nate hopper with 9 points, and senior guard Ryan Miller with 8 points. Senior forward Mario Willette, senior guard Wyatt Gereau and junior forward Ryan Hill each chipped in 2 points.