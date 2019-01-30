Lake George boys remain unbeaten, other basketball teams advance

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018-19 Lake George High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes, front row, left to right: Cameron Orr, Juan Garcia, Alex Leonelli, Colin Leonelli, Xavier Ruiz, Hunter Rounds. Rear: Cole Clarke, Shane Clarke, Mason Flatley, Chris Becker, Luke Pelchar and Connor Vidnansky. The Warriors last week extended their two-season winning streak to 44 games.

LAKE GEORGE | Area basketball teams continued to accumulate key victories as the conclusion of the 2018-19 regular season approaches.

The Lake George Warriors Boys Basketball Team won a convincing victory in a battle between two unbeaten area Class C teams as they defeated Hoosick Falls 55-30 Jan. 27 with steely defense. The win was their 44th straight over two seasons.

The Warriors, reigning New York state Class C champions, were led by senior center Chris Becker’s 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors’ defense was so tenacious — forcing many turnovers — that they contained Hoosick Falls, routinely a high-scoring team, to 16 points until halftime.

Senior forward Mason Flatley, key to the victory, tallied 13 points and 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Sophomore forward Luke Pelchar followed with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists; senior guard Connor Vidnansky contributed 7 points; senior guard Alex Leonelli had 3 points; and sophomore point guard Cole Clarke chipped in 2. For Hoosick Falls, Tristen Williams scored 15 points.

On Jan. 25, Lake George scored the most lopsided high-scoring victory this year in Section II by beating Corinth 93-36.

All 10 Warrior players scored in the game. Becker led with 23 points, followed by Flatley with 20, which included 3 three-pointers. Guard Juan Garcia, a 5’6” was on fire, scoring 20 points, which included sinking six of his seven three-point shots.

Pelchar scored 9 points, Clarke contributed 6 and senior guard Colin Leonelli added 5. Also scoring were junior guard Shane Clarke, senior forward Dan Pushor, junior guard Xavier Ruiz and freshman Cameron Orr.

On Jan. 22, Lake George soundly defeated Cambridge 86-35. In this game, Becker lead with 24 points, followed with Flatley scoring 15, Vidnansky contributing 13 and Alex Leonelli scoring 10. Brian Hall was top scorer for Cambridge with 18 points.

WARRIOR GIRLS CONTINUE WINNING STREAK

The Lake George Girls Basketball Team buried Cohoes 53-37 in a non-league game held Jan. 26. The win advanced their season record to 13-2.

Senior center Graceann Bennett led all Warrior players with 18 points, followed by senior guard Jade Baker with 10. Scoring 8 points each were sophomore forward Mikayla Duffy, senior forward Nikki Hladik and sophomore forward Jasmine Burke. Senior forward/guard Samantha Jeckel chipped in 1 point.

Olivia Huneau of Cohoes scored 19 points including 4 three-pointers.

WARRENSBURG BOYS WIN NON-LEAGUER

Powered by a 21-0 scoring tirade over the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Warrensburg Boys Basketball Team defeated The King’s School 69 -46 in a dramatic comeback victory Jan. 22. They had been trailing 34-30 at halftime in the non-league game.

Evan MacDuff was top scorer with 21 points plus 13 rebounds; followed by Dan Cunniffe with 17 points — including 3 three-pointers — plus 12 rebounds and 3 assists; Jesse Griffin with 15 points; Brandon Bailey contributing 11 points, 17 rebounds, and 4 assists; plus Dan Kelly adding 5 points and 7 assists.

Cadence LaPorte-Smith led King’s School with 14 points. Key to the Burgher turnaround was Kelly being assigned to defend LaPorte-Smith in the second half, and it worked: Kelly held him to 2 points for the remainder of the game.

With the win, the Burghers advanced to 6-8 for the season and King’s School dropped back to 4-3.

COUGARS SCORE REVENGE WIN OVER TANAGERS

The North Warren Boys Basketball team defeated Hartford — the top Adirondack League Division III team — in a physical, intense game Jan. 25 in the Cougars’ gym in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The 63-52 victory was sealed with an 11-point scoring streak in the fourth quarter by North Warren sophomore guard Anthony Girard.

Steely defense by the Cougars was a pivotal element in their victory that elevated them into contention for division leadership.

Girard tallied 22 points and teammate Reece Bradley added 16. Tanner Dunkley scored 12 points and 12 rebounds; Jack Buckman contributed 6 points; Jay Hopper added 4 points and Nate Hopper chipped in 3.

Gavon Darfler lead the Tanagers with 14 points.

With the win, North Warren advanced to 8-4 in the league and 10-6 overall, and Hartford dropped back to 9-3 in the league and 12-4 overall.

BURGHER GIRLS ADVANCE

Warrensburg won a convincing 73-46 victory over Fort Ann Jan. 25, securing their first-place position in Adirondack League Division II girls basketball. The win boosted their overall win-loss record to 15-1 for the season.

All was not bleak for Fort Ann, however: Fort Ann’s leading scorer Amanda Godfrey passed the 1,000-point mark with during her 23-point night.

The Burghers, who have already clinched first place in the Adirondack League’s Division II, improved to 11-1 in league play. They engineered a 20-2 run to end the second quarter.

Junior shooting guard and playmaker Hope Boland lead Warrensburg with 18 points and 7 assists. Senior guard-forward Megan Hughes finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists; Junior guard Abigail Ranous added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Sara Langworthy contributed 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Scoring 4 points each were junior forward Aubrey Ranous, junior guard Kaylee Olden and senior center Danielle Baker. Senior forward Mattie Castro chipped in 2 points.